Keri Hilson Wows In A String Bikini At The Beach

Singer Keri Hilson is showing off her bikini body.

Keri Hilson is seriously impressing her fans with a series of bikini photos posted to Instagram. As reported by Celebrity Insider this week, the “Pretty Girl Rock” singer donned a champagne-colored string bikini with metallic details in new photos she shared on social media, which showed the star looking gorgeous following her split with American football star Ricardo Lockette in December.

Keri seriously wowed her more than 1.8 million followers on the site with her recently uploaded sizzling bikini photos, which showed her enjoying a day at the beach in her glamorous two-piece swimwear.

Hilson had her hair braided and to the side in the photos she shared on May 25. Two of the photos showed her looking seductively at the camera as she showed off her bikini body while soaking up the sun at the beach, as well as laying down on the sand and gazing off into the distance in other snaps.

“Snapchat chronicles. Counting down the days…” Keri captioned the bikini snaps she posted to her official Instagram page, adding a palm tree and a sunshine emoji to her post.

The stunning metallic bikini snaps Keri recently shared with her fans from her vacation have already received more than 184,000 likes from the singer’s many followers.

Hilson’s latest bikini photos come mere weeks after she shared snaps of herself from a December 2016 trip to the beach as she joked that they were taken in her “thicker days.”

On May 5, the R&B diva posted photos of herself wearing a skimpy black one piece and big shades as she waded into the ocean.

“Back when I wasn’t on IG & snapchat got all thisss…” Hilson captioned the throwback swimsuit pictures she originally posted to Snapchat. “Bday vacay, December/2016. #thickerdays.”

The latest slew of bikini and swimsuit photos come shortly after Keri announced her split from Ricardo Lockette in December 2017.

Per Hot New Hip Hop, Hilson spoke openly and honestly about her career and seven-year absence from the music scene, which she bravely revealed was due to depression.

Speaking during a mental health panel in Atlanta, the site reported that Keri was “just not myself” when her hit “Pretty Girl Rock” topped the charts back in 2010.

“Life wasn’t about music anymore, life wasn’t about the charts or watching them,” she said, claiming that “life was just about survival for me.”

“Seven years of my life have been a battle with depression,” Keri then continued while speaking openly about mental illness, but noted that she’s now doing better and feeling healthier. “I can’t say that I’m all the way clear, but I’m in the clear,” she said.

Shortly after bravely speaking out about her long battle with depression, Essence reported that Keri spoke about her split with Ricardo on social media, confirming that she was single out of choice and isn’t looking to be coupled up again anytime soon.

Opening up about her breakup and her decision to stay single mere weeks before sharing her stunning new bikini photos with her followers, Keri told fans on Instagram in April, “I’m single by choice. I believe in reflecting, growing, & healing in between relationships.”

She then added that she doesn’t want to move from boyfriend to boyfriend “out of fear, loneliness, ego, or validation [because] I truly enjoy my life by myself, too” and is enjoying the single life.

Hilson also added in the candid post that she’s “not waiting or looking” for a boyfriend right now because she’s instead “just focused on being the best human I can be.”