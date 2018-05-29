Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Show Off Their Bikini Bodies At ‘Kamp Kourtndall’

Kourtney and sister Kendall are rocking skimpy bikinis in new photos.

Kourtney Kardashian and sister Kendall Jenner spent Memorial Day in their bikinis at the aptly titled ‘Kamp Kourtndall.’ Metro reports that the sisters were showing off their seriously impressive bikini bodies over the long weekend on May 28, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars shared multiple snaps of their celebration while rocking their swimwear.

Kourtney shared multiple photos to her Instagram account showing herself and Kourtney alongside a number of friends – including Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods – all posing in their bikinis with their water pistols.

One photo showed the girl gang posing with their big water pistols, where Kourtney could be seen wearing a tiny pink string bikini while sister Kendall opted for a red and blue two-piece.

Kardashian then joked in the caption that the ladies were hanging out together at the fictional Kamp Kourtndall for the long weekend.

The mom of three also shared a number of other bikini photos from her Memorial Day weekend alongside the caption “low key.”

Kardashian posted one snap that showed herself and Jenner striking some poses on their inflatable pool floaties where Kourtney arched her back as she flipped her hair while Kendall opted to lay forwards across her floatie.

kamp kourtndall A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 28, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

low key A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 28, 2018 at 4:07pm PDT

A second photo shared by the reality star showed the bikini-clad sisters then strike a similar pose as they rocked their two-pieces in the pool.

Kendall then posted her own photo from the Kardashian/Jenner Memorial Day celebration on May 28 as she gave fans a better glimpse at her seriously toned bikini body as well as a close up at her red and blue two-piece.

Showing her laying back on a sun lounger next to her dog, Jenner captioned the snap of herself soaking up the sun, “cute but she’ll rip your face off.” Supermodel Kendall was seemingly referring to both herself and the pooch lying next to her.

cute but she’ll rip your face off A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 28, 2018 at 3:15pm PDT

The snap Jenner shared with her more than 98 million Instagram followers on May 28 already has 2.9 million likes in just over 11 hours.

The latest bikini pictures from the famous family come after Kourtney shared a solo photo of herself taking some time out on a sun lounger as she posted her own photo lounging around the pool.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian donned a different bikini a day earlier as she uploaded a picture to Instagram showing her dressed in a black two-piece with a matching black baseball cap while she sipped on a beverage.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was hanging out with close family friend Larsa Pippen during the pool day who could be partly spotted next to her in a red bikini, but was mostly out of the photo by Kourtney’s makeup artist Hrush Achemyan who snapped the image.

Kardashian then joked in the caption that Hrush had actually “cropped Larsa out” of the image.

As reported by Daily Mail, Kardashian’s three kids have been away from their mom for a few days as her former boyfriend Scott Disick whisked them away with girlfriend Sofia Richie to celebrate turning 35-years-old in St Barths.