Ariana Grande Dishes On New Duet With Nicki Minaj

Ariana is teasing her latest collaboration 'The Light Is Coming' with Nicki Minaj

Ariana Grande is teasing her upcoming new duet with Nicki Minaj. Per a report by Entertainment Tonight, the pop superstar took to social media to tease that she’s up to something with the rapper as she gave fans a first sneak peek at their brand new duet on Twitter.

Sharing a clip of herself listening to the track on the social media site late on May 27, Minaj could be heard rapping on the new song as Grande mouthed along with the words.

Though she didn’t give too much away, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer did dish on the song by teasing part of the verse where Minaj could be heard saying, “If you’re Ariana call and let me give you a high-five.”

The star didn’t caption the video she shared with fans, but did appear to confirm the track name in another tweet to her more than 57 million followers earlier this month.

Nicki – who recently joked about all the speculation suggesting she’s dating fellow rapper Eminem – then hinted at the song on her own social media accounts.

The rapper re-posted a video Ariana listening to her music in the car where and then wrote in the caption that the twosome are both “up to something” together.

“Ariana singing Chun-Li is such a mood. Queen of flawless vocals @ every live performance,” Nicki wrote in the caption on Instagram. “We’re up to something @arianagrande.”

Grande previously teased the title of the track earlier this month when revealing the official track list of her new album, titled Sweetener, where it’s thought that her latest duet with Minaj will feature.

Back on May 7, she posted the upside down text “ƃuᴉɯoɔ sᴉ ʇɥƃᴉl ǝɥʇ” to her Twitter account which, when turned around, reads, “the light is coming.”

Grande and Minaj are no stranger to a duet together, as the twosome previously teamed up for the huge hit “Side to Side” which they released back in 2016. They also collaborated on the song “Get On Your Knees” from the rapper’s album The Pinkprint, as well as with Jessie J on the hit “Bang Bang” in 2014.

Ariana and Nicki have also been good friends for years amid their various musical collaborations, as J-14 reported back in 2015 that Grande proved she most definitely has the rapper’s back when it comes to the haters and trolls.

The site claimed that she clapped back at haters who slammed Nicki on Instagram for her curves after seeing her perform next to Ariana at an NBA All-Stars Game where trolls were quick to point out the differences in their bodies.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I’m shaking my pretty, cute, petite a** next to Nicki’s pretty, big booty. Both are f***ing awesome,” Ariana hit back at the time after seeing the negative comments posted on a video Nicki shared on Instagram.

“How about we respect people’s body boundaries and encourage each other to feel like a babe no matter how they are?” she then added in the comments section on the site while clapping back at the trolls.