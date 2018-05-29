‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, May 28: Liam Calls Wyatt A Judas & Hope Finds Out The Truth

Wyatt tells Liam the whole truth, even about his own role in the deception.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, May 28 states that Liam (Scott Clifton) couldn’t quite comprehend what Wyatt (Darin Brooks) was telling him, told him that he wasn’t making sense, and wanted to go back to the wedding ceremony. Wyatt reiterated that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill (Don Diamont) did not have an affair. Liam then reminds his brother that he had seen it with his own eyes. The truth then comes tumbling out as Wyatt tells his brother that their father led him to believe that he and Steffy were having an affair but none of it was real.

Wyatt explains to Liam that Justin (Aaron D. Spears) had staged the romantic scene to make it seem as if they were having an affair. According to Soap Central, he even went further and made sure that Wyatt saw him hugging Steffy and made it seem like something more, knowing that he was looking on. He also confessed that he figured out that Bill had been manipulating him and confronted his father. Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, May 28 indicates that he chose to believe Bill when their father points out that it was for the best that Steffy and Liam were broken up because of how quickly he had proposed to Hope.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Wyatt gives back as good as he gets when Bill takes back everything he’s previously offered. Steffy and Hope square off. An angry and intense Liam confronts Bill. Ridge pleads with Liam to reunite with Steffy. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jzHCPUQ6R9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 26, 2018

Wyatt also confesses to accepting the car and painting for keeping quiet and not telling Liam the truth. Liam called his brother a Judas, and that he had had the gifts for a while which means that he had known the truth for quite some time. He wants to know why Wyatt lied for so long, who tells him that he now knows the truth to make a decision based on all the facts. The Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, says that Wyatt tells Liam that Steffy fought for their marriage and that she had only been unfaithful once.

Hope is blindsided when Liam reveals the secret that Wyatt shared with him mid-wedding. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SevmEnGJH5 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/8hLTMqPU7g — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 28, 2018

Hope (Annika Noelle) storms in and sends Wyatt downstairs with the message that the wedding will continue shortly. She wants to know why Wyatt had stopped the wedding. Liam fills her in on the details and the fact that he would have gone back to Steffy if Wyatt hadn’t told him about what he had supposedly witnessed. The Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Hub, points out that Hope’s dream wedding turns into a nightmare as she realizes that her wedding might not continue.

Downstairs, Wyatt fills the guests in that Bill and Steffy had actually never had an affair. He tells them he doesn’t know if there will be a wedding. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) calls Steffy and tells her that the wedding has been stalled.