NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Could Pursue Clint Capela In Free Agency

Los Angeles might consider pursuing Clint Capela in free agency this coming offseason.

Clint Capela is a name that many NBA fans just recently became familiar with after watching the Houston Rockets play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. While the Rockets were unable to knock off the defending champions, Capela still seems to have earned himself a major pay raise this coming offseason. He is set to hit free agency and there are quite a few teams that would love to add a talent like him.

Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, there are quite a few teams with a need at the center position. There are also very few big men in the NBA with the kind of talent and potential that Capela possesses.

During the 2017-18 season with the Rockets, Capela ended up averaging 13.9 points per game to go along with 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. He shot 65.2 percent from the field overall and was exactly the kind of defensive presence that the Rockets. Houston would love to bring him back, but they might consider letting him walk if he gets a max contract offer from another team.

According to HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers could end up being a potential suitor for Capela this offseason.

Los Angeles would be an ideal fit for the 24-year-old big man. Magic Johnson and company have cleared enough room to offer a max contract or two and Capela may make sense for them. If they can add Capela and Paul George, the Lakers would be right back in playoff contention.

Luke Walton could use a dominant big man like Capela who can defend the rim. That was one of the biggest weaknesses for the Lakers in 2017-18, with Brook Lopez being a poor defender. Capela would also be given a much bigger role with the Lakers.

Outside of the Lakers and Rockets, there are a few other teams that could consider throwing money at Capela this offseason. One team that is currently expected to offer him a max deal is the Phoenix Suns, who have been in search of a star big man for years. Capela would certainly be that kind of talent for them.

If the Lakers do end up pursuing Capela this offseason, it would make a lot of sense for both parties. Playing in L.A. with a bigger role would help Capela unlock his full potential. The money would also be a big plus, while the Lakers would be getting the type of defensive presence that the team needs.

All of that being said, there is a very good chance that Capela will end up back with the Rockets. L.A. may make him a target, but they will be more interested in trying to pursue George, LeBron James, and possibly even Kawhi Leonard this offseason.

Expect to hear Capela mentioned in quite a few rumors this offseason. Los Angeles may not end up being involved in those rumors, but it definitely would be an intriguing match.