‘Game Of Thrones’: All The Hints Dropped About The Final Season As Revealed During ‘Con Of Thrones’

Gendry and Grey Worm could be pairing up and Gilly might meet up with people she hasn't been involved with before

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones is still a long way off. However, as actors film their final scenes, news is starting to trickle in about Season 8 especially since the recent Con of Thrones convention was held in Dallas, Texas over the Memorial Day Weekend.

So, what have the stars revealed about the final season of Game of Thrones?

Fansided has revealed that filming has been completed for Joe Dempsie (Gendry Baratheon) and Hannah Murray (Gilly). While neither actor revealed direct spoilers regarding their characters moving forward into Season 8 of Game of Thrones, some things can be gleaned from what they said about their involvement in the final season.

Even though Dempsie is still coming to terms with the fact his run is over in Game of Thrones, he did mention how “much fun it was to finally work with” Jacob Anderson, who plays Grey Worm. While not a direct clarification that Gendry and Grey Worm will end up in the same scene together, it does seem possible now with this statement. Although, fans will have to speculate as to how this unlikely duo will end up together in the final season of Game of Thrones.

HBO

As for Hannah Murray, she was interviewed by Fansided at Con of Thrones and when asked who she enjoyed working in Season 8 — with besides John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) — she gave this answer.

“There are a few from season 8 that I can’t actually mention.”

While this could mean anyone, there is the possibility that she can’t mention who they were because she hasn’t been seen previously with them in Game of Thrones, thus making it a spoiler.

Alongside this news, Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell up until she was blown to pieces in the Great Sept of Baelor at King’s Landing in Season 7, recently revealed to Bustle that she knows who will end up on the Iron Throne in the final season of Game of Thrones.

“Oh, I know who ends up on the Iron Throne. But I don’t know how it happens.” It will likely involve a lot of bloodshed, as is tradition on the show.”

While plenty of interesting snippets have been dropped in relation to the final season of Game of Thrones, as per usual, viewers will have to wait until Season 8 airs to find out exactly what happens.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will air on HBO. As yet, no official premiere date has been made beyond 2019. However, Maisie Williams did let it slip during an interview with Metro that Season 8 will premiere in April of that year.