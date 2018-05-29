‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Was Naomi A Vulture All Along? Jenna Elfman Suggests She Wasn’t

Did Naomi run with Madison's group just to garner information for the Vultures?

While AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead may be on hiatus thanks to the Memorial Day holiday, it doesn’t mean fans have stopped thinking about the last episode.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 6, titled “Just in Case,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

When it was revealed at the end of Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 that Naomi (Jenna Elfman) was now running with the Vultures, fans were shocked. However, there wasn’t much time to dwell on this new information because fan favorite John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) was busy getting shot and fans were shocked. After Episode 6 aired, Jenna Elfman revealed in an interview with AMC what filming that moment was like.

“I had one breath to play so much: Uh-oh, it’s them. Uh-oh, I know what it looks like to them. Uh-oh, I did run, but I have a really good explanation. Uh-oh, [Alicia’s] got a giant gun aimed at my face. Uh-oh, John takes the bullet. Uh-oh! [Laughs] It’s just so much. The moment I see John is the same moment he gets shot. From that point on, all she cares about is John. It’s also an interesting moment of ‘Who is Naomi?’ Actions speak louder than words.”

Richard Foreman, Jr / Richard Foreman, Jr/AMC

However, now that a week has passed and viewers have had time to reflect on the events in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, they are wondering if Naomi was really a Vulture all along. Perhaps she had been sent in like Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) was, initially to gather information about the group before the Vultures turned up to sit and wait for the group to fail.

Considering how closed off Naomi was to Madison (Kim Dickens) and the rest of her group, this certainly seems like a possibility. However, Jenna Elfman revealed to Comic Book at the recent Walker Stalker Con in Nashville that this might not be the case. Elfman told Comic Book that “a lot more is coming” in regard to Naomi’s storyline in upcoming episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

Also, in the interview with AMC, Elfman reveals that Naomi might have a “really good explanation” as to why she suddenly appeared with the Vultures, indicating there is more to the story than Naomi just switching sides or always being a Vulture. However, she didn’t elaborate further on the matter, so fans will have to come to their own conclusions as to why Naomi decided to band together with the group that has brought such obvious grief to Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and her group.

Of course, the only way for fans to find out if Naomi is really a true member of the Vultures is to tune in to further episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET. AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 7, titled “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now.”