Kendra Wilkinson Shares Pain While Packing Up Photos Amid Her Divorce

Former Playmate admits she's hurting after her 'dream life' is shattered.

Divorce is rarely easy, and Kendra Wilkinson opened up about her pain as spent her Memorial Day packing up pieces of her former life amid her divorce.

Last month, Wilkinson, 32, filed for divorce from her husband, Hank Baskett citing irreconcilable differences, according to a Daily Mail report. They separated on January 1, 2018. Finally, on May 28, the former reality TV star took to her Instagram story to share the gut-wrenching moments she experienced while filling up boxes with family photos and other essential mementos of her life as she prepared to move away from the home she shared with Baskett for years.

On a beautifully framed family picture featuring the couple’s two children, Hank, Jr., 8, and Alijah, 4, she wrote, “I’m starting to box things up, and my heart can’t hurt anymore.”

She went on to ask for prayers from her 2.8 million Instagram followers as she continued boxing things up. She explained to her followers that she worked hard for her family, and yet things still came to this point. Her family mattered the most to her, and she questioned why she had to go through such a painful experience.

People reported that her moving preparations came just two days after Wilkinson shared details about a trip to Las Vegas where she and her estranged husband cheered on their 8-year-old son at a hockey game. She put “proud papa” on a picture of her son and his dad together at the event. The pair remains committed to co-parenting successfully despite dissolving their marriage.

“I’m doing the best I can in my life with the cards I’ve been dealt, and I will continue to do that. I’m hurt because the world I thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end,” Wilkinson wrote in another Instagram post.

As part of the divorce settlement, the former The Girls Next Door star requested joint physical custody of the couple’s two children, as well as legal restoration of her maiden name.

The marriage began at the Playboy Mansion in 2009, and this is at least the second time they’ve faced serious issues. In 2014, the pair nearly separated because Baskett cheated on Wilkinson during her second pregnancy. However, they were able to move past the infidelity and make things work for the past several years.

Regardless of if the divorce is the right choice for her or not, clearly Kendra Wilkinson feels an incredible sadness to see her hopes and dreams change while she packs to move away from the life she’d planned to live forever.