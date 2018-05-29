John Cena Tweets Cryptic Message After Nikki Bella Relationship Drama Revealed On ‘Total Bellas’

Cena still has feelings for his ex, but can he get her back?

The John Cena-Nikki Bella relationship saga continues.

As the Inquisitr reported in the middle of April, the two WWE superstars decided to call it quits just weeks before they were supposed to get married. Prior to the shocking split, the couple had been in a relationship together for over six years. Following the split, the pair both issued a joint statement asking for privacy during this difficult time in their lives.

But things appear to be taking a turn for the pair with a recent tweet that was sent out by Cena shortly after the season premiere of Nikki’s show, Total Bellas. The cryptic tweet did not mention Nikki by name, but it certainly seemed to allude to the couple’s relationship.

“Let’s stop messing around, and start messing around,” Cena wrote.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, the tweet was sent out just hours after the show aired. In the premiere, Nikki and John’s relationship woes were highlighted throughout the episode. One part of the show showed Nikki shopping for wedding dresses for her big day before confessing that things just “didn’t feel right.”

“I just feel like I’m on this roller coaster of emotions and I feel like I’m going to explode. It’s just all too much for me.”

Later in the show, John and Nikki talked about their relationship and having children, which is something that Cena has spoken out about multiple times, saying that he doesn’t wish to have kids, even though Nikki does. John then wondered if the couple should even go through with the wedding at all.

But John’s tweet sure seems like he still has feelings for Bella. The 41-year-old’s message on the social media platform has gained a ton of attention from fans with over 14,000 favorites and 3,300 comments. It also appears as though most fans still think that the couple have a shot at getting back together.

“Marry Bella and make her pregnant and live long happy life together, thats my interpretation,” one fan wrote.

“Time to break the record or are you still on break? Lol,” another fan asked.

A few weeks ago, the Inquisitr reported that Cena opened up about Nikki on the Today Show, saying that he still wants to marry her and he still wants to have children with her. He also confessed that he is totally supportive of Nikki during this tough time in their lives and he hopes that he will eventually be able to win her back.

Nikki has not posted a photo of her and John on her Instagram account since April 7, shortly before the couple called it quits.