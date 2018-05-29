The New Zealand-born fashion designer says she's sorry for the misunderstanding.

New Zealand-born fashion designer Emilia Wickstead is now backtracking, apologizing for criticizing Meghan Markle’s dress, styling, and tailoring on the day of the royal wedding. After Wickstead found her Twitter account suspended, she has thought better of stepping way out of her lane and being considered rude to the newly minted Duchess of Sussex. But Wickstead is saying that she was misquoted and was “saddened” by the comments that appeared in the press.

Royal Central said that Wickstead suggested that Markle’s Givenchy dress by Clare Waight Keller was a copy of one of her own designs and that her hair was unkempt.

“Her dress is identical to one of our dresses. Apparently, a lot of commentators were saying, ‘It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress,'” the designer said.

Wickstead also threw some shade suggesting that Markle’s dress wasn’t well-tailored.

“If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose.”

Then she took on the hairstyle of the Duchess of Sussex, saying that her hair should have been tidied, considering it was the royal wedding. But after she received backlash for dishing the dirt on the duchess, she said she was sad that her comments were not taken the way she intended them.

“I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and online over the past few days.”

Call me petty but after this article I hope that Meghan never wears Emilia Wickstead again. Rude! https://t.co/hb8HNqnaeq — Meghan Maven (@MeghanMaven) May 25, 2018

Now Wickstead is singing a different tune, lavishing praise on Markle.

“Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her. I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy — a huge source of inspiration to me,” she said.

She added that she only wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the best in their new marriage. Evidently, the designer did not anticipate how many people would come to the aid of Markle.

The necklines of the dress aren't actually exactly the same. (Frankly the #EmiliaWickstead dress looks like a copy of several Dior dresses this spring.) Also the digs at the fit & Meghan's hair, which looked great, are unnecessary. Sounds like sour grapes https://t.co/6tSBrjLGAX — Rachel King (@rachelking) May 25, 2018

Emilia Wickstead also did not guess that people would explain in detail how and why Markle’s Givenchy gown was superior to anything that Wickstead had ever designed, and that had to sting, says People. Markle’s Givenchy dress was white raw silk, priced between $250,000 and $400,000, while Wickstead’s is priced at a more practical $10,000.

Ironically, Meghan Markle has worn a Wickstead design in the past, for Anzac Day, which she attended with Prince Harry in April.