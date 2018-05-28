Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Memorial Day With Baby True, Thanks ‘Brave’ Soldiers For Their Sacrifices

Kardashian posted a message about Memorial Day to her millions of followers.

Khloe Kardashian spent her Memorial Day weekend with her newborn baby daughter, True Thompson. The new mom snapped a couple of brand new photos of her adorable daughter, and even took to social media to thank the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.

According to a May 28 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian was in Cleveland with baby True over Memorial Day weekend. Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, spent the majority of the weekend out of town as he and his NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, were in Boston for the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs eventually won Game 7 on the road, and advanced to the 2018 NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row.

However, Khloe stayed home back in Ohio with baby True during the holiday weekend. Kardashian took to Snapchat to post a new photo of herself with her newborn daughter, and even used the special Memorial Day filter that the app offered users. In the picture, True’s face isn’t aimed toward the camera, but fans can get a look at the full head of dark hair the little girl has. The baby was also wearing a big pink bow in the sweet snapshot.

Meanwhile, Pop Culture reports that Khloe Kardashain also took to Twitter to thank military members and their families for their service to their country.

“Thank you to ALL of the brace men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifce for us!” Khloe tweeted, along with the praying hands and heart emoji, and the hashtag #MemorialDay.

After Khloe tweeted her Memorial Day tribute to fallen soldiers, fans immediately began to reply to her. While Kardashian has seen her share of mean and critical tweets over the past few weeks, many fans saluted her for her kind words during the holiday weekend.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian has been under heavy scrutiny over the past two months. Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to baby True.

When Khloe decided to stay in Cleveland and try to work through the issues she and Tristan were obviously facing in the wake of his cheating scandal, many fans became angry with Kardashian for not dumping her cheating man and heading back to L.A. where her family and friends all live.

Neither Khloe Kardashian, nor Tristan Thompson have spoken out about the cheating scandal, but Khloe made sure to share her thoughts and feelings about the military on Memorial Day, despite online haters hanging on her every word.