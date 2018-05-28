Scott Disick Posts Pic With Son, Mason, Instagram Trolls React

Scott's son has an apparent eyebrow problem.

It appears that Scott Disick and his kids had quite an enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Scott, his kids, and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, celebrated Disick’s 35th birthday with a fun beach vacation in St. Bart’s. Many people were surprised to see Richie showing off her figure in a thong bikini while on vacation with Scott’s kids.

And later today, Disick was the subject of more controversy, but this time it was because of posting a seemingly innocent photo with his son, Mason. In the photo posted to his Instagram account just a few minutes ago, a full-bearded Disick puts his arm around his oldest son as the two look into the camera. The photo appears to have been taken on a boat as the green Caribbean waters are visible in the background.

Both of the Disick men are shirtless and sporting necklaces around their necks. But while some fans took time to comment on the adorable father/son bonding time going on, a few of Scott’s other fans simply trolled the photo to make fun of Mason’s bushy eyebrows.

Within just a few minutes of being posted, the photo has already gained a huge amount of attention with over 171,000 likes, as well as 1,300-plus comments. Many people have also come to the defense of those who chose to “bully” a child, sticking up for the 8-year-old.

My life A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on May 28, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT

“Shave that unibrow poor kid.”

“Poor kid going gonna be hairy af lol,” another fan wrote.

“You say you don’t want to pick on the KID but you are. He’s a child. I had/have a unibrow but I lived with it WITHOUT people making fun of me, a child, until I was 13 yo. This world, I swear,” one of Disick’s follower shot back.

Luckily, there were countless other comments from Scott’s followers who chose to not take part in the eyebrow debate, but rather to took time to comment on how Mason is growing into an adorable young man.

“Gorgeous photo and child. Congratulations.”

“Wow he’s grown so fast! He’s a handsome little one,” another Instagrammer wrote.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr reported that the 35-year-old’s girlfriend took time to wish her man a happy birthday on her Instagram page. In the photo, the pair are cozied up together in the tropical waters of St. Bart’s as Disick holds Richie in the picture.

“Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you,” the 19-year-old wrote.

Not surprisingly, that photo also gained a ton of attention from followers, with many pointing out the 16 year age difference between the pair.