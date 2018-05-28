‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Adam Lind Arrested On Multiple Charges

The 'Teen Mom 2' star is in serious trouble.

Teen Mom 2 star Adam Lind is back behind bars. The former MTV personality has reportedly violated a protection order and was busted in the process.

According to a May 28 report by Radar Online, Chelsea Houska’s ex, Adam Lind, has been arrested. Lind, who no longer appears on Teen Mom 2, reportedly found himself behind bars again after he violated a stalking protection order.

“He had two warrants, both served on him. His court date will be tomorrow, Tuesday, May 29,” Officer Kastner of Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota told the outlet.

Adam Lind was reportedly arrested for violating his stalking protection order, but he was also charged with violation of another protection and no-contact order, as well as non-support of a minor child, meaning he had a warrant out for his arrest for not paying his child support to at least one of the mothers of his children.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Adam Lind has two children with two different women. Chelsea Houska is the mother of his oldest child, Aubree, while his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Halbur, is the mother of his youngest daughter, Paislee. Both women have spoken out in the past about Adam’s inability to make good parenting decisions and being behind on his child support.

Meanwhile, no bail was revealed for Adam Lind, and the Teen Mom 2 dad won’t be released from jail until he pays a bond, the amount of which has to be set by a judge. Adam was allegedly taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. on Memorial Day. A warrant for his arrest has been issued since April.

Adam Lind has a long list of legal woes, many of which Teen Mom 2 fans know about. He’s been busted for multiple driving offenses, stalking, and even failed to pass a court ordered drug screening upon testing positive for meth. After the positive drug test, both Chelsea Houska and Taylor Halbur sought stricter custody agreements with Lind. Chelsea eventually had Adam’s visitations limited to a supervised visitation center, with Aubree spending one weekend a month with his parents. However, Adam is not permitted to be at his parents house when Aubree is there.

“One weekend a month Aubree will be with his parents from Friday to Sunday. Adam may not be present when Aubree is with [Adam’s mother] Donna,” a court document reveals.

Although Adam Lind no longer appears on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska often speaks out about any issues she is having with her ex, including the lack of communication and visitation he has with their daughter, Aubree.