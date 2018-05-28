The defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors must win on the road in Houston to set up another rematch with LeBron James, but the Rockets have been the NBA's best home team in 2017-2018.

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors face Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals when they take on the Houston Rockets in a single showdown that will live stream from Toyota Center in Houston. A coveted berth in the NBA Finals and the right to face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2017-2018 title is on the line on Monday.

If the Warriors pull off what would be their second road win of the series, they will face Cleveland in the Finals for the fourth straight season, an unprecedented matchup. In fact, last season, when the Cavaliers and Warriors squared off for the NBA title, it marked the first time the same two teams had faced each other in the Finals three years in a row.

From 1980 through 1989, the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers played in the Finals every season, but never more than twice consecutively against each other.

James and the Cavaliers secured their spot in the 2018 NBA Finals on Sunday, with a late surge that led them over the youthful and injury-plagued Celtics in Boston 87-79, in a thrilling Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals series.

Houston, along with the Toronto Raptors, sported the NBA’s best home record during the regular season at 34-7, while the Warriors had a road record of 29-12. In the 2018 playoffs, the Rockets have defended their home court well, with a 7-2 record. The Warriors, however, have not exactly been road warriors, with a 3-4 record away from Oracle Arena.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the decisive Game 7 in the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets NBA Western Conference final series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The game is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Monday, May 28. In the Eastern time zone, that start time will be 9 p.m., and 6 p.m. in the Pacific time zone.

The Warriors will again be without forward Andre Iguodala, who also missed Game 6 with a left leg contusion. Iguodala collided with the Rockets’ James Harden in Game 3 of the series and has not played since.

“He’s frustrated,” Warrior Coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s totally frustrated. If he could play, he would play. But his body has not responded to this point.” Perhaps as a result, Kerr plans to play his top four starters — Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson — for at least 40 minutes each.

But the big story in, and the big problem for, Houston will be the injury to superstar guard Chris Paul, who missed Game 6 — when the Rockets had an opportunity to wrap up the series — with a hamstring injury. Paul was previously listed as a “game time decision” for Game 7, but later on Monday, Rockets Coach Mike D’Antoni said that Paul had been ruled out of the game that could send Houston to the NBA Finals

The Rockets have not qualified for the Finals since 1995 when they won the second of back-to-back titles, the only two titles in franchise history. Houston has made four NBA Finals appearances since 1967 when they entered the league as the San Diego Rockets.

Watch a preview of the Warriors-Rockets Game 7 in the video below, from the ESPN experts.

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets NBA Western Conference final round Game 7 showdown live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT at this link, or by downloading the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV.

For fans who want to stream the Golden State vs. Houston Game 7 matchup for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

Another way to watch the Game 7 showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets in the NBA Western Conference series stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, at this link, Sling TV, at this link, or YouTube TV, at this link. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7 live stream for free.