Former ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Wish Becca Kufrin Well On Her Love Journey

The new 'Bachelorette' gets support from past franchise stars on the Season 14 premiere.

As the star of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin is looking for a man, but her opening night is all about girl power. The latest leading lady on the rose-filled ABC reality franchise will get a little help from her famous friends, as she looks for her Prince Charming.

Ahead of The Bachelorette premiere, Becca shared an Instagram photo that shows her posing with former Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, Rachel Lindsay, and JoJo Fletcher. The former ABC stars will make cameos on The Bachelorette premiere to give Kufrin some advice as she starts off her journey to find love.

“You wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends. Check out these foxes tonight during the @bacheloretteabc premiere!” Becca captioned a pic with her pals. Kufrin is holding a Bachelorette bible in her hand.

Becca’s Bachelorette girlfriends all had successful runs on their seasons of the show. Kaitlyn Bristowe is engaged to her final pick, Shawn Booth, and JoJo Fletcher is planning her wedding with Jordan Rodgers. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were the most recent Bachelorette couple, and they’re also still going strong.

Kaitlyn Bristowe previously told Hollywood Life she had some good advice for the newly crowned Bachelorette.

“I’m actually flying to LA to give Becca advice on her night one!” Kaitlyn recently revealed. “My only advice I could ever give is just to trust yourself through everything because you’re on a TV show, so you will have producers telling you things, you will have a lot of outside voices without it being your family or people you trust. So you always have to go back to your gut and your heart.”

And JoJo Fletcher also had some words of wisdom for Becca.

“I would say to really try to just take a moment during this experience because it’s really crazy,” Fletcher told People. “I feel like I suffered amnesia from my whole experience and don’t remember anything, so to just try to live in the moment if you can.”

Becca’s trio of fairy godmothers hope to see her sporting some bling of her own very soon. JoJo Fletcher posted a cute GIF of the three former Bachelorette stars showing off their engagement rings when they teamed up to visit Becca at Bachelor mansion.

“WE’RE READY FOR YOU, @bkoof!”JoJo captioned the image with an engagement ring emoji.

In addition to those successfully engaged bachelorettes, Becca Kufrin is also getting support from other franchise stars too. Vanessa Grimaldi, the “winner” of Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, captioned an Instagram snap with the following.

“Becca, you’re not only beautiful on the outside but even more breathtaking on the inside. Can’t wait to watch your love story unfold!”

Of course, Becca Kufrin may have to kiss a few toads before she meets her Prince Charming, so she may really need that advice from her squad. A preview of Kufrin’s opening night limo meet and greets with her suitors reveal that she has quite a cast of characters to choose from.

According to People, the 28 guys vying for Becca’s heart include a guy wearing a chicken suit and a guy who brought his own choir. One suitor rode up to Becca on an ox (yes, you read that right!) and another guy rolled up in a hearse. Becca told People magazine the first night of filming her season of The Bachelorette was “crazy.”

While Becca’s selection of suitors sounds undesirable, in the end, she did find a fiance. It’s no secret that Kufrin is now happily engaged, so soon she can join Rachel, JoJo, and Kaitlyn for their next engagement bling flash.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.