‘The Bachelorette’ 2018: Arie Luyendyk, Jr. And Lauren Burnham Plan To Watch Becca Kufrin’s Season

The last Bachelor plans to watch his ex try and find love.

The Bachelorette 2018 is set to kick off on Monday night, and die-hard fans will be watching Season 14 as Becca Kufrin looks to find love after her brutal break up with former Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

According to a May 28 report by People Magazine, Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and his current fiance, Lauren Burnham, recently revealed that they will likely watch Becca Kufrin’s journey on The Bachelorette.

As fans already know, Arie had previously chosen Becca as the winner of his season of The Bachelor. However, just a few weeks after the proposal, Luyendyk, Jr. changed his mind and decided to end his engagement to Kufrin in front of ABC cameras. The footage was aired on the After The Final Rose show, and was so awkward to watch. Arie then revealed that he was still in love with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, and took off to win her back.

Becca Kurfin was announced as the new star of ABC’s The Bachelorette, and Arie Luyendyk, Jr. popped the question to Lauren Burnham. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple are now planning a wedding in Hawaii in early 2019. However, cameras won’t be rolling on the nuptials.

Now Arie and Lauren reveal that they are curious about Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, and Burnham says she can’t wait to see what Kufrin’s guys are like. Since Becca has already admitted that she did choose a winner, and she is currently engaged, it seems like there will be a happy ending for both couples after major drama and controversy rocked Bachelor nation earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Arie Luyendyk, Jr. says he wishes Becca Kufrin nothing but the best, and is very “excited” to see how everything ends up for his former fiance. Arie also revealed that he and Lauren decided to announce their wedding date and plans before Becca’s season of The Bachelorette aired, in hopes of not stealing any thunder from her upcoming journey.

“We wish her the best of luck. We’re really excited to see how her journey unfolds. I know that we’re announcing our wedding really close to her premiere, but I think we wanted to do it now because we didn’t want to have our announcement happen during her season, out of respect for her. I know that she’s happily engaged and we’re really happy for her.”

Becca Kufrin will begin her season as The Bachelorette with a two-hour premiere, which airs on ABC on Monday night, at 8 p.m.