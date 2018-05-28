Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘More Needy’ With Tristan Thompson After Affair

Khloe just can't seem to fully trust Tristan after his scandal.

Khloe Kardashian isn’t taking any chances when it comes to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be keeping a very watchful eye on her man following his cheating scandal last month.

According to a May 28 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is keeping Tristan Thompson on a “short leash” following the NBA star’s shocking cheating scandal back in April. Sources are now telling the outlet that there are “good days and bad days” in the couple’s relationship after Khloe decided to stay in Cleveland and give her cheating partner a second chance.

“She has good days and bad days with Tristan. They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed.”

As many fans know, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their first child, daughter True Thompson. Now, the trust has been broken, and Kardashian is said to be worried about what Thompson is doing when he’s away from her, especially when he’s on the road for his basketball games.

“Of course it’s hard for Khloe to trust Tristan when he goes out of town for games. She knows her family is right when they warned her to not trust him. But she still wants to keep trying to have a great relationship with Tristan again.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been fighting like crazy since the cheating scandal erupted online. The reality star is said to be having a problem putting any trust in the NBA player, and her family has not been supportive. People’s sources claim that Khloe’s “needy” behavior has caused “conflict” in the already strained relationship.

In addition, Kardashian has allegedly been living in a bubble with baby True while in Cleveland. However, now that more time has passed, it seems that Khloe is starting to look at her relationship with Tristan in a different way. Sources state that Khloe may be having second thoughts about moving forward and trying to work through the issues that she and Tristan are currently experiencing.

“Khloé has been in a bubble in Cleveland. She’s been so focused on True. Now that time has passed, her eyes are starting to open up more and she’s looking at the situation differently.”

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have officially spoken out about the cheating scandal, but Khloe has been posting cryptic messages on social media about love and trust over the past month.