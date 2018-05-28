Christina Milian Spotlights Gym-Toned Bikini Body, Summer Weight Loss

The gorgeous 36-year-old singer loves hiking, cardio, and strength-training.

Singer Christina Milian is in the best shape of her life, thanks to a healthy diet and regular workouts that include cardio exercise and weight training. As summer approaches, Milian has been flaunting her fit bikini body and recent weight loss in sizzling Instagram photos.

The 5-foot-2 Milian said she tries to stay in shape because losing weight is harder when you’re not tall. So far, the plan’s working out great for Christina, who’s sporting toned legs and flat abs.

“I love outdoor workouts,” Christina told Essence. “In L.A., I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going. I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training. I’ve never really been crazy about bootcamps and CrossFit; those are too rough for me.”

Like most people, Milian’s fitness motivation lags from day to day. Sometimes she’s really disciplined and works out every day, and other times, she goes several days without hitting the gym. But that’s okay, because overall, she’s consistent.

Judging by Christina’s fresh-faced, dewy complexion, it’s hard to believe she’s a 36-year-old mom. She admits that it has gotten harder to lose weight once she turned 30 and it takes extra effort to maintain her chiseled abs.

“It’s harder to lose weight as quickly, and there are now problem areas — like the stomach,” Milian said.

Christina said she also has a tendency to get back fat, although you couldn’t tell from this photo.

During the past year, Christina has lost some weight. While she has never been heavy, she has really slimmed down, saying she feels better at this size. Milian said her weight loss secret is a portion-controlled diet.

“Salmon and a big salad [is a favorite meal],” she said. “I really love avocados too. And I try not to overeat. If I hear my body tell me I’m full, I follow my gut, literally, and say ‘Hey I’m full’ and ‘There will be another meal.’ I think sometimes we eat with our eyes and our minds, thinking this is the last meal I’m ever going to have.”

Milian doesn’t deprive herself and enjoys her favorite snack foods, such as salt-and-vinegar-flavored chips. She just doesn’t eat a whole bag in one sitting.

That sensible approach to eating, combined with regular exercise, has helped Christina get in the best shape of her life.

“If I’m not in the right shape, I’m tired,” Milian said. “I don’t have the energy to do the things I like to do, which gets a little bit depressing. Working out is great therapy.”