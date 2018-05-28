Jeff Bezos Says We Should Abandon Earth In Favor Of The Moon, And Is Testing Spacecraft To Do The Job

The Earth will eventually just be used for 'light industrial' uses, says the Amazon CEO.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos believes that the day will come when humankind will abandoned heavy industry on the Earth in favor of doing it on the Moon, and he’s already testing spacecraft to get us there, The Independent is reporting.

Bezos still sees the Earth as our home, but he believes that the days of doing industrial activities — mining, manufacturing, energy production — here on Earth are limited. In Bezos’ future, the Earth will be a giant residential area, while the heavy lifting, so to speak, will be done on the Moon.

“The Earth is not a very good place to do heavy industry. It’s convenient for us right now. But in the not-too-distant future — I’m talking decades, maybe 100 years — it’ll start to be easier to do a lot of the things that we currently do on Earth in space, because we’ll have so much energy.”

Fortunately, there’s water on the Moon, at least scientists are pretty sure there is. It will just take some digging, literally, to get to it, as if it exists at all, it’s under the surface. There’s also limitless free energy in the form of sunlight; sunlight not diffused by an atmosphere like it is here on Earth.

That’s not to say that Bezos sees us as having to leave the Earth; just that it will be an option for those who want to. And of course, all of that industrial work on the Moon will require millions of people living there.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos says his private space travel company Blue Origin will create a moon colony for human settlers and the earth’s heavy industry within decades https://t.co/XnJifWtGSK — New York Post (@nypost) May 28, 2018

And it’s not just the Moon that Bezos wants to tap for their industrial uses. He also has designs on asteroids, says The Sun. The space rocks contain an almost limitless amount of minerals and precious metals; someone just needs to figure out how to get humans up there to mine them, and then get the humans, and their cargo, back to Earth.

To those ends, Bezos is already testing out spacecraft to make the quarter million mile-journey, via his space company, Blue Origin. He’s starting small; as The Sun reported last year, Bezos tested a spacecraft that he hopes will carry tourists into space by the end of this year. A brief trip into space isn’t exactly a visit to the Moon, but you have to start somewhere.

Jeff Bezos isn’t the only tech billionaire to have his eye on space colonization. Tesla founder Elon Musk is also bullish on space, but he’s looking even further away than the Moon; Musk is working on getting humans to Mars some day.