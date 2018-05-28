Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Post-Pregnancy Curves On Date Night With John Legend

She may have just given birth a week ago, but Chrissy Teigen is already out and about and showing off her post-baby body.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, 32-year-old Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, welcomed their second child to the world. And while it took a few days to reveal their son’s name, Teigen took to her popular Instagram account to introduce son Miles Theodore Stephens to the world. The proud parents are already mom and dad to 2-year-old Luna and they confessed that their house now feels “overwhelmed” with love in the Instagram post.

Yesterday, Legend took to his own Instagram account to share an adorable photo of the couple on a post-baby date night. In the snapshot, the model flaunts her curvy figure in a low-cut black dress as she and her hubby pose for a selfie. Legend also appears to be dressed-up for the occasion in a black and white button-up shirt as well as a black blazer.

“First post-Miles date night,” he captioned the image.

The photo has already captured the attention of both Legend and Teigen’s fans with over 556,000 likes as well as 2,400 plus likes in just 14 hours of being posted. Many fans could not get over how amazing Teigen looks just a week after giving birth to son Miles while others commented on the couple’s seemingly perfect relationship.

First post-Miles date night! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 27, 2018 at 10:54pm PDT

“You guys are a couple that I look up to in so many ways. You both are stellar parents. I have been a fan for the last 4 years and I think more Stars should follow in how you guys parent too. Keep being Legendary Parents.”

“You look so gorgeous @chrissyteigen,” another fan chimed in.

This is the first photo that Legend has shared of the couple together following the birth of his son, Miles. On May 20, Legend shared a photo of Miles for all of his fans to see. A few days after that, he shared a couple of posts promoting his Billboard Music Awards appearance where he performed his song, “A Good Night.”

On her own Instagram account, Teigen gained a ton of attention for a photo that she posted last week of herself and newborn son, Miles. In the picture, Teigen is totally relatable as she is seen wearing mesh, post-delivery undies and holding her son in her arms. Many fans took time to comment on Teigen’s photos and let her know how much they can relate to her.

“You are beautiful & an exceptional example to women all around you!”

“The most beautiful new mom ever, big ups momma Luna and Miles,” another fan wrote.

Congrats to the growing family!