Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Slams Her Royal Sibling’s New Coat-Of-Arms, Attacks Critics With Racist Remarks

Samantha Markle, who has frequently slammed Meghan Markle, continues her campaign of venom.

You can pick your friends, but you can’t pick your family — and no one knows this old adage better than Meghan Markle, the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex, whose half-sister Samantha has been on a campaign of venom ever since it was announced that the former Suits actress was engaged to be married to Prince Harry of Windsor.

Samantha, whose own mother has said that she’s “not a very nice person,” has continued her diss campaign against her half-sister when, according to the Daily Mail, she criticized the Duchess’ new coat-of-arms, and slammed an African-American-oriented outlet with a racist remark.

As those who have followed Meghan Markle know, the British royal family presented her with a new coat-of-arms as part of her welcoming into “The Firm,” as they’re known in Britain, and Samantha went on the offensive from the minute it was released.

Samantha said that the coat-of-arms “looks like it was made by a kindergartener,” and she found it extremely offensive that their father, Thomas Markle, wasn’t included on the coat-of-arms, as is tradition to do so.

Thomas Markle has also been at the center of a controversy surrounding his famous daughter when he was accused of teaming up with the paparazzi to stage photos for sale to the press. He later canceled his appearance at the royal wedding when he went in for emergency heart surgery, leaving Prince Charles with the task of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle.

This attack by Samantha Markle came just days after she went on another Twitter tirade against her half-sister, screaming that she was “ungrateful” and that she “didn’t walk on water.”

And Samantha’s attacks didn’t stop there. She said that the Markle family had ties to royalty in other nations thanks to their father and that it was important to include him for that reason.

Samantha then went on another rant about Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, claiming that she looked like a “hockey player in a penalty box.”

A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/mJb3mqZfaZ pic.twitter.com/0EgbiS29Rb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2018

And she capped off her rants against her half-sister with a racist remark against BET after the outlet wrote a story claiming that Samantha Markle was “bitter AF.” Samantha tweeted at the outlet, calling them “losers” with “$7/hour desk jobs,” before snarling that they were “playing the race card” and that BET stood for “been eating Twinkies.”

This was The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement as a married couple and Their Royal Highnesses met people representing The Prince's Patronages at Buckingham Palace. #PrinceandPatron pic.twitter.com/BdWVyXfWye — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2018

Meghan Markle, for her part, has yet to go on record with a comment about her half-sister, but the Duchess of Sussex has received an outpouring of support from people on Twitter, who empathize with her need to cut off family members “for her own self-preservation.”