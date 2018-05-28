Sofia Richie Dons Thong Bikini At Beach Getaway With Scott Disick And His Kids

The 19-year-old has gotten plenty of attention for the vacation to celebrate Scott's 35th birthday.

Sofia Richie kept cool on a beach getaway with Scott Disick and his kids, donning a small black thong bikini and frolicking in the waves.

The 19-year-old has been on a beach vacation with Scott and family to celebrate his 35th birthday, and the two have shared plenty of pictures of their getaway. Earlier in the week, Sofia posted a birthday message along with a picture of the couple embracing while submerged in the crystal clear water.

“Happy birthday babe! Thank you for being you,” Sofia wrote.

The latest pictures, shared on Monday by Hollywood Life, showed Sofia Richie wearing a black thong bikini while she played on the beach with Scott and his kids.

Though Sofia and Scott have drawn some controversy for their 16-year age difference, recent reports indicate that Sofia’s family is coming around on the idea of the two dating. Sofia’s dad, singer Lionel Richie, has been particularly supportive as of late, Hollywood Life noted.

“Lionel is warming up to Scott and if Scott and Sofia decide to have a baby he hope’s they are doing it for the right reasons and that it would lead to marriage or happen after marriage,” a source told the celebrity news outlet.

Sofia Richie is no stranger to living under the spotlight of celebrity tabloids. She has always been in the national eye as the daughter of Lionel Richie and shot to fame after modeling in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season fashion show and then dating pop star Justin Bieber, Complex noted.

As she has become a celebrity in her own right, Richie said she has learned to deal with the darker side of the attention, including people who aim to take her down on social media.

“I was laughing about my life, like, oh my god, people are so psychotic,” she told Complex. “Some girl I don’t even know commented on my picture a week ago, ‘You should go kill yourself.’ I just had to say something. I commented back, ‘I just want to understand the sadness in your heart.’ A lot of people say they know me and my life, but no one really does.”

That attention has only grown since Sofia started dating Scott Disick, who still carries the Kardashian family media cloud despite breaking up with Kourtney Kardashian more than two years ago now.

