Hailey says her father, Stephen, and uncle, Alec Baldwin, have feuded over Trump.

Hailey Baldwin says that the 2016 presidential election caused a huge rift in the Baldwin family, particularly among her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, and his oldest brother, Alec. Hailey says that while she was disappointed that her candidate, Hillary Clinton, lost, it was even more upsetting that terrible feuding erupted between her Trump-supporting father, a Republican, and Alec, a Democrat who portrays Donald Trump in an unflattering way on Saturday Night Live.

PageSix says that Alec and Stephen Baldwin have not spoken since the 2016 election, and Stephen and another Baldwin brother Billy battled on Twitter about Stephen’s support of Trump.

Hailey explains that she and her sister Alaia are conflicted over their father’s support of Trump, and both Baldwin sisters don’t understand him.

“That was a very hurtful situation for me. I love my father, he’s an amazing dad, but we so strongly disagreed on [the election]. He and my sister strongly disagreed on it. My sister’s husband, like everyone on our side, just doesn’t agree with him. We don’t talk about it now. It’s not worth the argument.”

Hailey Baldwin says that while she prefers not to get into a debate with her dad, she is open to discussing the causes she supports publicly.

Baldwin says she urges young people to stand up and be vocal about their beliefs. She says that being involved is far better than apathy.

“Everything that’s happening in the world is so crazy, but if any positivity is coming out of it, it’s teaching young people to stand up and be vocal. We’re the next generation who have the access and power and we have a lot of drive. I’ve been trying to find ways to get more involved with people my age and make changes for things that matter.”

Stephen Baldwin has publicly stated that Alec’s portrayal of Donald Trump is “funny in a bad way,” and it’s just mimicry. Stephen says the only time he has seen Alec was on Saturday Night Live, and that’s it.

“Early on during the campaign, I thought that SNL was getting a little too nasty. Now to be honest with you, I haven’t even spoken to my own brother since the election — So happy birthday, Alec! Love you!”

Stephen Baldwin sticks with his assertion that Trump truly can “make America great again,” and he believes Alec will get on board when he sees how much money he is saving in taxes.