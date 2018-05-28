Watch Washington Capitals Vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 Live Stream: NHL Stanley Cup Final, Start Time

Historic NHL Stanley Cup gets underway as Vegas becomes first expansion team to reach Finals in first year, as Washington plays for first title.

The National Hockey League’s premier event, the Stanley Cup Finals, takes on a historic new meaning this season as the Vegas Golden Knights have already become the first expansion team to reach the Final in its first year of existence, and starting with Game One that will live stream on Monday, the Golden Knights will try to defy 500-1 odds imposed before the season started to become the NHL 2017-2018 champions. At the same time, the Washington Capitals will be playing for their first Stanley Cup championship as well.

The Capitals are also an NHL expansion team — but their first season was 1974. Washington did not even reach the NHL playoffs until the 1982-1983 season, and finally reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 1997-1998. But they were swept in that series by the Detroit Red Wings, and have not reached the Stanley Cup Finals again — until this year.

But the Capitals are not only playing to make franchise history, they are also playing to cap off the career of their longtime captain and superstar Alex Ovechkin, who has played his entire, 13-season career in Washington — a career that has seen him lead the NHL in goals seven times, including this season with 49 — and on Monday night will take to the ice in a Stanley Cup Final game for the first time.

Washington Capitals longtime Captain Alex Ovechkin is thrilled to be reaching the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 17,500-seat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, May 28. That start time will be 5 p.m. in the Pacific Time Zone.

The incredible story of the Vegas Golden Knights actually begins in Washington, when the Capitals’ 16-year general Manager George McPhee departed the nation’s capital, in 2014, and took up the helm of what became the Las Vegas expansion team. Not only will McPhee become the first NHL general manager of the post 1966 expansion era to face his former team in the Stanley Cup Final, but it was McPhee who drafted the then-18-year-old Russian Ovechkin in 2004, making him the Number One overall pick that year.

While drafting Ovechkin was certainly McPhee’s greatest move for the Capitals, in his single Golden Knights season the GM came up with a masterstroke by selecting 33-year-old goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury off the Pittsburgh Penguins rostering the expansion draft. Though Fleury had recently lost his starting job in Pittsburgh, he had appeared in four Stanley Cup Finals there, winning three Cups.

But in the playoffs so far this season, Fleury has allowed just 27 goals in 15 games, with four shutouts and only three losses as the Golden Knights stormed into the Finals.

Veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has led the expansion Vegas club to the Stanley Cup Finals. Jason Halstead / Getty Images

