Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Are Not Fighting Over Custody Of Their Dogs [Debunked]

Jennifer Aniston isn't getting into a poochie custody battle with her now-ex.

Gossip Cop has come through to debunk yet another false Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux story.

According to the venerated news outlet, they’ve reached out to representatives for both actors for comment about a recent story published in both the National Enquirer and Radar Online. Both outlets claimed that the actors — who are currently in the process of divorce — are “at war” over custody of their dogs. Gossip Cop, however, can confirm that not only are the claims untrue, the claims are “very late.”

The gossip outlets claim that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are “engaged in an all-out doggie war” with regard to their two dogs. Currently, Justin Theroux has custody of both dogs and lives in New York City with them.

The outlets further claimed that the canine custody was a “sticking point” in their divorce proceedings, with Aniston alleging that her soon-to-be ex-husband “didn’t care” about the dogs, but was only using them as a pawn in the divorce game.

Theroux, however, is an animal lover who frequently volunteers with dog charities and other animal welfare charities to help raise money — and attention — to those causes. It seems unlikely, then, that he would go to war with his soon-to-be-ex-wife about their dogs.

What’s more, a representative for Jennifer Aniston has gone on the record to specifically say that the claims “are simply false.” Aniston, herself, is an animal lover, and it’s unlikely that she would fight with Theroux over what’s best for the dogs, especially if Theroux is helping the dogs live their best lives.

Another thing that makes these claims unreliable is that they were included as part of an already-debunked story about Jennifer Aniston “going to war” with Selena Gomez about Theroux. These outlets claimed that Gomez and Aniston — who are actually friends in real life — were fighting about Theroux because Gomez allegedly flirted with Theroux in front of Aniston.

These outlets have also made up false stories about Aniston in the past as well. For example, they’ve told stories about Aniston “meeting” Brad Pitt’s six children with Angelina Jolie. They’ve also told stories about Aniston and Brad Pitt getting back together, especially since Pitt’s divorce from Jolie has been finalized. In both cases, the stories were proven to be false.

In short, fans of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux — and animal lovers! — can take comfort in knowing that their favorite actors aren’t at war and that their dogs are being well cared for and loved.