‘Harry Potter’ Star Matthew Lewis Marries Angela Jones, Whom He Met At Universal Studios

Matthew Lewis didn't even need love potion to tie the knot with Angela Jones!

Matthew Lewis, known best for his role as the loveable and dependable Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, revealed that he and his girlfriend Angela Jones finally tied the knot. Dropping a gorgeous wedding picture in a playful post on social media, Lewis noted his wife “made him” get married.

“Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming.”

Clearly smoother in the romance department in real life than his Harry Potter alter-ego Neville Longbottom, Matthew looked stunning in his bow tie and black tuxedo as he walked with his arm linked to his new wife Angela. Angela looked just as fantastic in a lace-detailed white satin wedding dress with a small train and a bouquet of white roses. Perhaps what really pulled the wedding photos together was the gorgeous garden in the background.

The two had been engaged since the Harry Potter star first proposed to Angela back in 2016. The proposal stirred a bit of commotion in media headlines as it came just four months after Jones finalized the divorce with her first husband. This, however, is Matthew’s first marriage.

While the two certainly look great together and are officially married, Matthew neglected to reveal any details regarding the wedding venue.

It was in December 2016 that a representative of Lewis confirmed to E! News that the two were engaged and a very happy couple.

“They’re both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away.”

The representative’s comment confirmed the Harry Potter star and his girlfriend hadn’t even been a couple for just a handful of months before deciding they wanted to get engaged.

Actor Matthew Lewis attends the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’ Evan Agostini / AP Images

It was actually TMZ that first revealed the couple’s engagement, confirming Matthew popped the question in November 2016. With the announcement, the outlet shared a photo of what was assumed to be Angela’s engagement announcement from her private Instagram account showing off her diamond ring. In the picture, she was seen standing with Matthew in Paris with the Eiffel Tower behind them.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to jump on Matthew’s social media post to congratulate him on his marriage and his beautiful bride. Many gushed over how adorable the two looked as a couple.

???????????????? A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on May 28, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

Clearly a loving happy couple, Lewis previously described Angela as “the best thing in his life” on Instagram.