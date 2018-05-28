NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Has Workout Scheduled With Golden State Warriors

LiAngelo Ball is set to work out for the Golden State Warriors.

LiAngelo Ball made waves when it was reported that he will be working out for the Los Angeles Lakers. It has been an interesting year for the Ball family after Lonzo Ball was drafted No. 2 by the Lakers and both LiAngelo and LaMelo went overseas to play professionally. Now, LiAngelo is going through the 2018 NBA Draft process and is trying to prove to teams that he is worthy of being selected in the draft.

While the Ball family has been lobbying to get all three brothers playing in L.A. with the Lakers, there are other teams who could have interest in him. LiAngelo will do a workout with the Lakers, but he is now set to work out for another Western Conference team.

According to a report from Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the Golden State Warriors will work out Ball on June 10. Golden State does not currently have a first-round draft pick and would be targeting Ball late in the second round should they choose to take him.

LiAngelo has been called the “weakest link” in the Ball family before. Both Lonzo and LaMelo are considered to be far superior basketball players to him. Quite a few other fans and analysts don’t think that LiAngelo will end up sticking around in the NBA for very long.

During the 2017-18 season while playing for the Vytautas Prienu, Ball averaged 12.6 points per game to go along with 2.9 rebounds. He shot 42.5 percent from the field overall and knocked down 41.5 percent of his three-point attempts. Ball will need to continue working on his three-point shot, as that aspect of his game will likely be what decides his NBA future.

LiAngelo Ball interviewed with the Thunder and Suns and has private workouts scheduled with the Lakers, Clippers & Warriors (via @AlexKennedyNBA) https://t.co/T1IAtY4vgP pic.twitter.com/oCnM9z4Wnd — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 23, 2018

In a recent interview, as shared by ESPN, Ball mentioned that playing for the Lakers is his number one priority.

“The Lakers are my priority, for sure. I want to play with my brother. Ever since I played with Zo, we went undefeated. When we get older, we will get stronger, faster and a better feel for the game. I’m willing to play for other teams, but my priority is to play with my brother.”

Golden State would certainly be a nice alternative for LiAngelo. Playing alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would not be a bad way to get his career started.

Only time will tell whether LiAngelo is actually going to end up being drafted or if teams are just working him out because they have not gotten to see enough of him. The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State are the only three teams with known workouts scheduled with him, and it won’t be too long before news starts leaking out of those workouts about where he is from a skill perspective.