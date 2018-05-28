Indiana Heroic School Teacher Jason Seaman On Shooting: ‘I Deeply Care For My Students’

Jason Seaman said that his love for his students helped him stop a shooting at his school.

Jason Seaman is one of the top trending names in American right now, and rightfully so. Just last week in Noblesville, Indiana, Seaman was able to help stop an active shooter in his classroom. After the gunman was able to shoot one student, Seaman reportedly charged him and stopped the shooting.

It was an action that has brought the term “hero” to forever be connected to Seaman. Not only is he a “hero,” he is also a teacher, and he made it clear that his love for his students helped his courageous actions that day.

In the first public words that Seaman has shared since the shooting as shared by CNN, he talked about his love for his students and how they helped his heroic actions come to pass.

“My actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done. I deeply care for my students and their well-being. So that is why I did what I did.”

Seaman was reportedly shot three times in the attack, although he seems to be recovering just fine. He is a former college football player at Southern Illinois and his teammates and coaches remember him as the type of guy who would do this kind of things for those that he cares about.

One student who was in the classroom when the shooting was taking place told the story of Seaman’s heroics.

“Mr. Seaman started running at him. He tackled him to the ground. We were all hiding in the back of a classroom behind some desks, then (Seaman) was yelling to call 911, to get out of the building as fast as we could, so we ran (out).”

While there was one student shot during the attack, the 13-year-old girl appears to be recovering as well. If it hadn’t been for Seamon’s actions, the shooter could very well have killed or injured many more children.

Let’s keep showing his face. Saying his name. Telling Jason Seaman’s story. This middle school science teacher is a hero. Mr. Seaman risked his life to save his students when a 7th grader opened fire at Noblesville West Middle School. #NoblesvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/dsvw3dyox5 — Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) May 25, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Seaman deflected the praise from himself to his injured student. He praised her for her courage and strength during this difficult time.

“Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable.”

Seaman also took the time to thank another student, who he hasn’t met, for setting up a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses that he is facing due to his injuries.

“I can’t really fathom how someone I have not personally met would do such an act of kindness and how the Noblesville community has been so generous in its response to it.”

In an age where the gunman usually receives the majority of the media coverage, it is good to see Seaman’s name trending and his heroism being reported on. His response to that praise and his humbleness and obvious care for his students are touching as well.