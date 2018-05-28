‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Sasha Pieterse Marries Longtime Love Hudson Sheaffer In Ireland

The couple had been engaged since 2015.

It was a magical weekend for Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse, who married her longtime love, Hudson Sheaffer, in Ireland on Sunday. Pieterse, 22, and Sheaffer, 28, had been engaged since December 2015 and officially tied the knot at Leslie Estate, which is a castle located in Glaslough, Ireland.

While her PLL character Alison DiLaurentis may not have been so lucky when it came to love, in real life, Pieterse pretty much won the lottery in Sheaffer. The actress has been very open in talking about her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which is a hormone condition that caused her to gain nearly 70 pounds in a span of two years. Pieterse has praised her now-husband for being right by her side throughout this dark period in her life.

“He’s incredible. I’ve known him for so long, and it’s so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens.”

The South African born actress was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, which not only allowed her to shed a lot of weight but also to speak out about how important it is to talk about her condition, especially if you’re a woman. “I really want women who have it to figure it out, because it really affects you later in life,” she told E! News. “It can lead to ovarian cancer, infertility, breast cancer and all kinds of things.”

Her decision to go public with her condition came when fans of PLL noticed that her body looked more filled out and thus began the body shaming. Pieterse addressed her fans in a lengthy post on her Instagram. It’s unfortunate that even with a health issue, the actress was subjected to cruel comments made about her body, but we can all smile knowing that she’ll never have to worry about that with her hubby.

“What we originated our relationship on was honesty, commitment, being loyal, being supportive, making sure that the communication is open enough and obviously love. I think it’s incredible that I have all of that in him.”

Pieterse and Sheaffer are definitely instilling relationship goals for everyone.

Since Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017, Pieterse has been cast in the spinoff series, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, where she will reprise her role as Alison DiLaurentis. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2019.

But one can imagine that the actress and her husband are currently relishing in their well-deserved wedding bliss. Congrats to the beautiful couple!