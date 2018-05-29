Kylie Minogue Turns 50-Years-Old, ‘So A New Decade Begins’

Singer Kylie Minogue is marking her 50th birthday with release of her latest album, 'Golden.'

Popstar Kylie Minogue embraced turning 50-years-old by posting a photo to Instagram displaying the singer posing in her “birthday suit” while hugging a blinged-out guitar. The “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” singer also posted the photo to Twitter with the caption, “So a new decade begins. How thankful I am for the opportunities life has afforded me. 50….. Let’s go!”

Next month, Kylie will headline at the Pride Island festival in New York City. Last month, Kylie gave a free show at one of London’s biggest gay nightclubs to celebrate 25 years that the club has been in service. Just weeks before, Kylie Minogue promoted her latest album, Golden, with a gig at Berlin’s gay club, Berghain. Kylie is “one of her generation’s great gay icons,” according to Into More.

Minogue took her followers down memory lane by marking her biggest years leading up to her 50th birthday. The accomplished singer shared many iconic moments from the last 10 years of her career.

Kylie has won numerous awards for her catchy tunes, including a Grammy back in 2004.

In the U.S., Kylie Minogue’s popularity has grown pretty slowly over the years. Minogue landed two Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits including her 1988 “Loco-Motion” and 2001’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

The singer did not tour in the U.S. until 2009 although Kylie’s iconic “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” went on to become the most played pop song of the decade.

Minogue was born in Austrailia but the U.K. is her adopted home. It was in Austrailia that Kylie shot to fame on the daytime soap opera, Neighbours.

In 1985, on Neighbours, the marriage of Kylie’s character, Charlene, and her co-star’s character, Scott, was watched on television by more than 20 million viewers across the United Kingdom, according to BBC.

Both of the actors were a real-life couple for a short period of time. However, both actors left the show to pursue pop music careers in the United Kingdom.

In 1987, Minogue’s first single, a cover of Little Eva’s “Loco-Motion,” was number one in Australia and sold more than 68 million records around the world.

The “princess of pop” has also performed her music at various events with royalty in attendance. Most notably an event with Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II.

On Twitter, Minogue thanked her family, close friends, and the medical staff who supported her during her battle with breast cancer more than 10 years ago.

According to reports, Kylie’s 50th birthday celebration was hosted at London’s Chiltern Firehouse.

Kylie said that she feels as if she has reconnected with herself and feels comfortable with the woman she has become.