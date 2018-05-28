Warren Moon Believes Johnny Manziel Can Have A Second Chance In The NFL

Moon believes that Manziel can earn a second chance in the NFL if he keeps working hard.

Warren Moon is one of the all-time star quarterbacks in NFL history and when he chimes in on his thoughts about the game today, people listen. That is something that he did recently when discussing former Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Johnny Manziel, who is currently working hard to make a comeback to the NFL.

After messing up his first chance in the NFL, Manziel knows that things need to change. His work ethic needs to continue increasing, while his party days need to be over. Moon believes that Manziel has the talent and ability to make a comeback if he continues down the straight and narrow.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Moon talked about Manziel and his thoughts on the potential comeback.

“Now that he’s gotten his life cleaned up, I think this is definitely a viable option for him to rebuild his resume as a football player it in the Canadian Football League in a game that’s more suited for his game. And if [NFL] teams feel he has the possibility of coming back, he’ll have that opportunity, but Canada is also a viable option for him to stay up there and have a long, very successful career.”

While Moon didn’t predict a timeline for Manziel, it is obvious that he thinks the former Texas A&M star is making the right moves to keep his career alive. Getting back on track in the game of football and learning how to control himself is the most important focus for Manziel at this point in time.

Manziel opened up about why he chose to play in the CFL after signing a two-year deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier this offseason.

“I don’t want to wait around anymore. I want a chance to get on the field and get into the locker room and get a chance to play ball again. This isn’t just a pit stop for me. I’m not coming here to get what I need to go back down to the NFL. I’ve signed into this for the long haul, for two years. I’m here to make the most of it.”

There is no denying the talent and potential that Manziel possesses. That was never the question when he was coming out of college. If he truly has his off-the-field issues under control, an NFL comeback has a very good chance of happening.

Expect to hear plenty more about Manziel once the CFL season gets underway. He may not be playing in the NFL, but Manziel is still going to get plenty of media coverage.