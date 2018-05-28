NFL Rumors: Julio Jones Wants To Finish His Career With Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones made it clear that he is not looking for a trade out of Atlanta.

As the 2018 NFL season continues to draw closer, teams around the league are getting a feel for what kind of team they have. Some teams are finding out that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders, while others will be gearing up for another tough season and a high draft pick in 2019. The Atlanta Falcons are one of the teams that are strongly expecting to be championship contenders this year.

Julio Jones has been one of the league’s elite wide receivers since coming into the NFL. Over the last few years, he has worked his way into the position of being widely considered the best all-around receiver in the game. Antonio Brown is in that conversation as well, but Jones has the size, speed, and physical ability that very few other receivers have had.

Despite all of the success he has had with the Falcons, there have been rumors this offseason that Jones is looking for a trade out of Atlanta. Reports of unrest with the franchise have come out surrounding the star receiver, but Jones decided to comment and put those rumors to bed recently.

In an interview with TMZ, Jones made it clear that he is not looking for a trade out of Atlanta this offseason.

“I’m not going anywhere. I love the team, I love the organization, I love everybody there. We’re good.”

Julio Jones Agrees with Arthur Blank He's a Falcon Forever https://t.co/BGVTklyrTR — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 27, 2018

Jones continued on to talk about how the media is trying to create a story about him and that he is simply focusing on working hard and improving his game.

“Everybody wants a story right now. There’s no story to be told. I’m just working, getting myself better. I’m just working on myself right now. That’s all it is. There’s no bad blood between me and the team or anything like that. It’s just everybody on the outside trying to look in and destroy what we built there.”

Last season with the Falcons, Jones had a bit of a down season. He caught 88 passes for 1,444 yards and three touchdowns. His touchdown number especially was low, but Jones simply wasn’t able to have the large number of big games that fans in Atlanta have come to know and love about him.

At 29 years of age, Jones is in the prime of his career and should get himself back on track. It took a year to get used to the new offensive system in Atlanta, but Jones should get back to being one of the NFL’s best receivers in 2018.