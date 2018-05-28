Cardi B Credits Her Unborn Baby With Enhancing Her Bust

Cardi B is currently seven months pregnant with a baby girl.

Cardi B is currently expecting her first child — a girl — with her boyfriend, Migos rapper Offset, but she says that being pregnant helped her in another, unexpected way.

According to the Daily Mail, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper credits her as-yet-unnamed baby girl with giving her an enhanced chest, something she says she desperately needed.

Cardi B, as she’s been wont to do for the longest time, took to her Instagram to share the news of her expanding bust line, saying that she didn’t “have to get her t*ties done no more” thanks to her pregnancy. She then went on to brag that she got a new bra at Victoria’s Secret to accommodate her growing assets.

But having a bigger chest wasn’t the only bodily benefit that pregnancy brought the former Love and Hip-Hop star. Rather, she said, she also got better hair and better skin (“looks like a b**** just put moisturizer on, but I just woke up”).

However, she has experienced some disadvantages to being pregnant: She has heartburn and is sometimes short of breath, but overall, she “feels good.”

Earlier in the week, Cardi B shared a video of her baby doing somersaults in her belly, which she captioned “I love you so much.”

But the rapper told The Breakfast Club last month that her pregnancy was “completely unplanned,” and she was concerned about her pregnancy affecting her burgeoning career, which really began to take off after she released the hit single “Bodak Yellow.”

She even said that she briefly considered having an abortion, but decided against it, saying that she “wanted it all” and was prepared to have both a career and a baby at this stage in her life.

However, Cardi B did say that, for a time, she kept her pregnancy a secret while she decided what she wanted to do.

Recently, the rapper made the news because she thought that Childish Gambino and Donald Glover were two different people. Glover, who is currently enjoying a wave of success with his role as a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, uses the “Childish Gambino” moniker for his rap career and has enjoyed recent success with his hit song — and accompanying video — “This is America.”

If, before today, you were positive that Cardi B understood that Donald Glover and Childish Gambino are the same person, then you might want to take a seat… pic.twitter.com/TsxsqrSwcV — Chris Murphy (@christress) May 25, 2018

Cardi B earned a hearty round of belly laughs when she said that she was “amazed” that Gambino and Glover looked “so much alike” and believed that they were “secretly” the same person.