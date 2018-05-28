Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Spend Their Honeymoon In A Cabin In The Canadian Wilderness

The $6,800-per-night cabin has a long history in the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly selected the destination for their honeymoon — the Canadian wilderness.

After much speculation about where the couple is headed after their royal wedding, TMZ has reported that they decided to pick a scenic spot in a national park in Alberta. The report said they are heading to the Jasper National Park to stay at Outlook Cabin, which rents for close to $7,000 per night.

While some had speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might jet off to a tropical destination for their honeymoon, others aren’t surprised that they would pick Canada. Though she is a California native, Markle put down roots in Toronto while she was filming the show Suits there. Markle regularly posted pictures of the home for her Instagram followers since moving there in 2011, and she remained there until selling the home for $1.5 million earlier this year, the Toronto Star reported.

Prince Harry reportedly paid a number of secret visits to Toronto to see Meghan while they were dating, even visiting the set of Suits while she was filming. Markle has since retired from acting and will be living with her new husband in the U.K.

The Canadian cabin where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be spending their honeymoon actually has quite a history within the royal family, TMZ noted. George VI and the Queen Mother had previously stayed there in 1939, and Prince Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth I and Prince Philip, stayed there in 2005.

The cabin is nestled in one of the most scenic parts of Canada, with views of the Canadian Rockies.

While their official honeymoon may not have started yet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly planned a “mini-moon” in the weeks after their wedding, a short trip to Ireland. Stuff.co.nz reported that the couple was expected to spend a couple of days in Dublin in July, which would be Prince Harry’s first trip to Ireland.

There has been plenty of speculation and rumors about where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending their honeymoon. The Stuff.co.nz report claimed that after going to Ireland, the couple was headed to an African destination.

“According to Life + Leisure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled on Namibia as their actual honeymoon destination,” the report noted. “It has also been speculated the newlyweds will visit Seychelles and the Philippines.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not released any official details about their honeymoon, including when exactly they will be traveling to their post-wedding vacation.