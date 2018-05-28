'PageSix' reports that Tinsley was standing up for her friend in a swanky restaurant.

RHONY stars Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino might be divorced, but that’s not stopping Tom from being the target of Luann’s friends, in and out of New York. PageSix reports that recently, the normally mild-mannered Tinsley Mortimer decided to call Tom out at a high-end Palm Beach restaurant and took a few swipes below the belt.

Both Tinsley and Tom were at Imoto in the chic Florida zip code when they butted heads, causing a public scene. Sources say that D’Agostino approached Tinsley at her table and the two got into it. Sources that back Tinsley say that the blonde Real Housewives newcomer had her friend Luann’s back the whole time and took a stand to “stick up for her friend.”

Those overhearing the kerfuffle say that Tinsley asked Tom what he was doing in Palm Beach when he actually has a place in the far less stylish West Palm Beach, and that upped the stakes of the conflict.

Friends of Tinsley say that D’Agostino had to know that she was firmly on Luann’s side.

“He knows she’s on Team Luann. She was just sticking up for her friend.”

Reps for Tom D’Agostino and Tinsley Mortimer would not comment on the public quarrel.

This would not be the first time that Tom D’Agostino had a very public fight with a woman other than RHONY star Luann de Lesseps in recent history and make it into print. An article ran in New York Magazine about the first apartments of famous people and Martha Stewart happened to have lived in Tom D’Agostino’s place back in the day.

Martha Stewart stopped by one day unexpectedly to take a look around and said that the place had changed since she lived there, throwing a bit of shade after she left.

“It was very beautiful and light-filled and airy — and all white, the way it was meant to be. Now it’s much more enclosed and dark! And it’s more masculine now. I mean, he’s a bachelor now, isn’t he?”

To thank D’Agostino for the tour, Stewart baked him an apple pie and had it delivered in her “favorite pie tin” which she then publicly said Tom never returned. D’Agostino pushed back, saying that all he got was a cheap pyrex plate (which doesn’t sound much like Stewart’s style).

Stewart asked for the plate back, and D’Agostino said he didn’t have it and threatened to go public with “plate-gate,” angering those in her office. D’Agostino claims he was told not to go public.