Tara Reid’s Skinny 95-Pound Bikini Body Fuels Health Worries On Instagram

The 'American Pie' actress denied rumors that she's anorexic or bulimic following her drastic weight loss.

Tara Reid posted a bikini photo while vacationing with friends in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic, and immediately stirred backlash over her super-skinny 95-pound body.

Some of Reid’s Instagram followers wrote that the American Pie star should eat more because she looks skeletal and unhealthy. Among the comments posted were the following.

“That woman looks ill. Does she have an illness?”

“She really does look sick or like she’s abusing drugs. Either way she probably needs rehab for one condition or another. Poor girl.”

“Eat a couple of cheeseburgers Tara!”

“Ppl need to stop saying how good she looks, it’s not healthy to encourage someone that has a problem.”

Reid has been the target of anorexia and bulimia speculation for years, starting after 2005, when the blonde actress lost a dramatic amount of weight. Tara, 42, has repeatedly denied speculation that she’s anorexic, bulimic, or a drug addict.

“I do eat. I eat all the time,” Reid told the Daily Mail in 2017. “This is just my natural weight and people need to leave me alone.”

Tara, who said she weighs 95 pounds, said she gets annoyed with constantly being called too skinny and insisted she does not have an eating disorder. “I am not anorexic,” she said. “I have never been anorexic and I don’t have an eating disorder.”

Tara was noticeably fleshier in 2005, as this photo shows.

Tara Reid in 2005. Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

While she denies she’s anorexic, Reid admits she has struggled with alcohol addiction and was forced to check into the Promises Treatment Center in Malibu, California, in 2008.

Over the years, Tara’s appearance has changed dramatically, and not just because of her drastic weight loss. She admits undergoing a dramatic plastic-surgery makeover, including getting liposuction in 2004 and a botched breast-implant surgery.

In 2006, she underwent plastic surgery to fix her botched breast augmentation operation. Tara also had corrective surgery to fix the rippled skin on her stomach after a botched liposuction procedure, Fox News reported.

“I got lipo because even though I was skinny,” Reid confessed. “I wanted — I’m not going to lie — a six pack.”

When Tara Reid first became famous after starring in the 1999 hit movie American Pie, Tara was an up-and-coming ingenue with promising career prospects. But her reputation as a party girl, her multiple brushes with alcohol and drug use, and her apparent plastic surgery addiction halted her career.

Today, Reid insists she’s perfectly healthy and fine. “I’m not in denial and if [haters] want to look at it that way, I can’t change their mind,” she said. “But maybe they should look at themselves too because they’re the ones with the problem. It’s not me.”