‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Two Familiar Faces Return To Salem For Abigail

Days of our Lives comings and goings for the upcoming week reveal that two familiar faces will be returning to Salem, and they are both connected to Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller).

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see longtime fan favorite character Dr. Laura Horton (Jaime Lyn Bauer) return to the show this week. Bauer, who has played the character of Laura off and on for years, will make another comeback and will likely be there to help her granddaughter, Abigail, through a very tough time in her life.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Laura has struggled with crippling mental illness in the past, and she has also helped Abigail with her prior mental health issues. However, this time is much worse. Abby was diagnosed with a split personality disorder and created two alter-egos: Gabby, a reckless rule-breaker who fell in love with Abigail’s brother-in-law, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), and Dr. Laura, a cool, calm, and collected therapist, who was seemingly modeled after her grandmother.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see actor Robert Scott Wilson back in Salem. Wilson has been playing the role of Ben Weston off and on for a few years now and has always brought drama and trouble with him each time he returns to the NBA soap opera.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi inadvertently drops a bomb on Abigail.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/7yw1zoIWyl — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 18, 2018

As fans will remember, Ben is one of the driving factors in Abby’s mental illness. Abigail and Ben were previously engaged to be married. However, when Abby found out the Ben was the necktie killer, he kidnapped her and forced her to give birth while imprisoned in a secluded cabin. Ben then tried to kill Abby by setting her on fire as she was chained to a bed. However, she and her current husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), escaped his wrath. Ben ended up in a mental facility but has since popped up multiple times to torment Abigail.

This week, DOOL viewers will watch as Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) interviews and evaluates Ben Weston, likely in hopes of getting some useful information that could possibly help her treat Abigail’s split personality disorder.

In addition to the returns of Dr. Laura Horton and Ben Weston, Days of our Lives viewers will also see actress Cassandra Creech return as Diana when Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) faces off against her prison bully one last time. Fans can also expect to see the character to meet her maker early in the week.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.