Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t Want People Giving Her Advice After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t care what other people think, and she doesn’t need anyone’s advice following her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to social media over the weekend to post a mini-rant about her current situation and basically told haters to back off.

According to a May 27 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is not happy with the amount of hate she is receiving online. The new mother popped on Twitter on Sunday afternoon to reveal that she is getting advice from all angles, and usually from people who should be focused on the problems in their own lives.

“People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own. “They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em.”

In the tweets, Khloe Kardashian is likely referencing her roller coaster relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson. As many fans will remember, the NBA star was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him kissing and touching many other women surfaced online just hours before Kardashian went into labor with the couple’s first child, daughter True Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian allegedly had a very hard time making a decision about the future of her relationship with Tristan Thompson. The reality star eventually decided to stay in Cleveland and try to work through her issues with Thompson, and fans were less than supportive when the couple began emerging in public together after the cheating scandal. Many fans also took to social media to post comments to Khloe about her decision to stay with Tristan.

However, Khloe Kardashian isn’t about to let a bunch of online critics stop her from finding happiness in her life. Kardashian told fans that it’s sad how others “thrive” off of people’s misery and that she isn’t about to let anyone take her joy away from her.

“Misery loves company. People can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off one’s downfall rather than their success. Sadly,” Khloe added to her Twitter rant.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not officially addressed the cheating scandal, but many fans are expecting them to speak out about it during the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.