Gwen Stefani Not Pregnant With Blake Shelton’s Baby, Despite Recent Reports [Debunked]

'Gossip Cop' is shutting down reports suggesting Gwen and Blake are expecting a baby.

Despite a number of recent reports suggesting that Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton could be expecting their first child together, Gossip Cop is now shutting down the recent speculation. The site denied recent claims by Hollywood Life which suggested that Stefani and Shelton could soon be welcoming a baby of their own into the world.

The site cited a recent report from the gossip outlet, as a source allegedly claimed that “Gwen’s body has changed very subtly this month” which supposedly had those closest to her “suspecting she could be pregnant.”

Hollywood Life also claimed in its now-debunked report that Stefani had been laying off the alcohol over the past few weeks and also appears to have been “glowing” and wearing baggier clothes, which the site speculated could be pointing towards a possible pregnancy.

“Those that see her daily are convinced she might finally be pregnant with Blake’s baby,” the source also alleged of Gwen.

But despite yet another recent report suggesting that Gwen may be pregnant with Blake’s baby, Gossip Cop reached out to the singer’s rep who exclusively denied the most recent claims to the site.

A spokesperson for the “Used To Love You” singer denied the most recent pregnancy speculation to the site, bluntly noting the latest report was “not true.” Stefani’s rep also claimed that the suggestion that Gwen and Blake could be expecting a baby as being “more untrue bull” from Hollywood Life.

But while Stefani and Shelton still aren’t expecting any children of their own right now, the country star has opened up about his love of children in the past, even sweetly gushing over his girlfriend’s boys earlier this year.

Gwen has three children from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, 12-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 4-year-old Apollo.

Speaking about his new role as a caregiver for his girlfriend’s kids, Blake said during an appearance on NBC’s Today in March that he feels he’s missed out on a lot by not having children of his own.

Shelton has been married twice before, to Kaynette Williams from 2003 until 2006 and then to Miranda Lambert from 2011 until 2015, but does not have children with either.

“I never saw [kids] coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton said of his new parenting role to the boys. “At this point in my life, I’d kind of put that (aside), like, I guess that’s not meant to be, and then all of the sudden it happens, one way or another.”

The country star previously spoke to People about his unique role in their life as Stefani’s boyfriend.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Blake told the site that it was pretty “awkward” for him at first trying to work out where he fit in in the kids’ lives between their mom and dad but then admitted that they brought something extra special into his life.

“The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there,” Shelton told the outlet of being such a big part of Stefani’s three kids’ lives, before then adding that being a dad is “definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in.”