Kelly Clarkson Wows With Stunning National Anthem Performance

Kelly seriously impressed as she performed 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the Indianapolis 500.

Kelly Clarkson is getting some seriously high praise for her performance of the U.S. national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” at the Indianapolis 500 on May 27. As reported by PopCulture.com, Twitter was lit up with praise for The Voice coach after she rocked the performance that kicked off the big 2018 Indianapolis 500 over the weekend.

A video shared online by Indianapolis Motor Speedway showed the former American Idol winner flawlessly hitting the notes with her powerful yet simple rendition of the infamously hard-to-sing song as she perfectly showed off her stunning vocals.

The clip has already received more than 2,200 likes on the social media site and was posted alongside the caption, “THAT’S how you sing the National Anthem. Thank you, @Kelly_Clarkson.#Indy500.”

PopCulture.com reports that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway certainly wasn’t the only account praising Clarkson for her national anthem performance, either. Twitter was flooded with praise for the mom of two.

“Kelly Clarkson!!! My girl! Now that’s how the National Anthem should sound!” one fan tweeted after seeing her performance.

The site reported that some social media users even said Clarkson did such a great job that she should take on the national anthem performance at all big sporting events.

“Kelly Clarkson should do every National Anthem before every major US sporting event. She’s so good at it! #Indy500,” one Twitter user suggested of the “Since U Been Gone” singer.

Clarkson shared a number of photos from the event on her social media pages following the performance on May 27, where she joked that those who attended the big sporting event know how to party.

“Thank you so much @IMS for having me!!” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “Y’all know how to have good time #Indy500.” The star then added a winking face with its tongue sticking out.

The star could be seen showing off her recent weight loss as she performed for the crowds, sporting a black dress with white stars and white stripes across the sleeves.

The look was then cinched in at the waist with a belt to show off all of Kelly’s hard work slimming down, while she also wore matching white sneakers to perform the national anthem in Indianapolis.

Clarkson’s highly-praised performance comes just days after the singer celebrated a huge win after her act Brynn Cartelli was crowned the winner of Season 14 of The Voice.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

As Kelly impressively won the show on her very first turn as a coach, the singer joked that her fellow coach Blake Shelton now has to do something very important to celebrate her win.

As Inquisitr reported, Clarkson revealed to Parade backstage at The Voice earlier this month that Blake now has to refer to her as “Queen Kelly” after the duo made a bet earlier this year about her winning the competition during her first season.

Kelly’s stunning aational anthem performance comes shortly after another American Idol winner wowed the crowds with the song, as it was just last month that Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood surprised fans at a Nashville Predators hockey game with her own impressive rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”