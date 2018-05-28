Nicki Minaj Says She ‘Loves Eminem So Much,’ Jokes About Their First Date

Nicki's joking about gazing into Eminem's "beautiful eyes" on their first date.

Nicki Minaj is admitting that she “loves” Eminem and is even joking about where they could have their first date while she’s gazing into his “beautiful eyes” amid recent swirling rumors suggesting that the rappers were dating. Entertainment Tonight Canada reports that Nicki joked about all the recent speculation on Twitter late on May 27 after seeing that Eminem had asked her for a text back during a performance.

Minaj mentioned her fellow rapper on the social media site in response to a tweet from 103.3 AMP Radio which featured a clip of Eminem hinting at the recent dating rumors while performing at Boston Calling.

Per Billboard, he told the crowd while on stage on May 27, “Baby I’ll be home tonight. Boston, how many of you want me to date Nicki Minaj?”

He then continued, “Well, god d**n it, me too. Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we’ll talk about it.”

That’s when Minaj responded on the social media site by admitting that she “loves” him and is also a fan of his goofy personality and his “beautiful eyes.”

“LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me. Love him so much,” Nicki tweeted after seeing his shout out during the performance, responding mere hours after he took to the stage in Boston.

Minaj then went on to joke about where they could go on their first date – which could even end up turning into a collaboration after the two previously teamed up on the track “Roman’s Revenge” in 2010.

“Em we need you on the #Queen album,” Nicki told Eminem via the social media site. “That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”

Nicki and Eminem’s latest interaction comes amid swirling rumors suggesting that the twosome could be dating, though it appeared they were just having a little fun amid all the recent romance speculation.

Nicki Minaj and Eminem at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2011. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As reported by People, Minaj added fuel to all the recent the dating speculation last week after a fan asked her on Instagram if the two were a couple.

The site noted that one particularity inquisitive fan asked the “Barbie Tingz” rapper on the site, “You dating Eminem???” to which simply replied, “yes.”

Eminem then said after seeing her response to the fan’s question, “Girl you know it’s true” before Minaj hit back by joking that they were planning to keep things quiet until their wedding.

But despite the two joking around about a romance across social media, as Inquisitr reported last week, the twosome are not actually dating and appeared to just be having a little fun with fans with their flirty exchanges last week.

Gossip Cop shut down the rampant dating reports hounding the duo shortly after the Nicki and Eminem posted their messages online. The site claimed that their interactions hinting at a romance were actually nothing more than “just jokes.”

“The two are good friends, but they’re not romantically involved,” the outlet then added at the time.