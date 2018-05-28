Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Hot New Bikini Photo

Kourtney's putting her abs on display in a black bikini.

Kourtney Kardashian is wowing fans with her latest bikini photo. Per Daily Mail, the mom-of-three stunned fans in the latest bikini snap she shared on her official Instagram page as Kardashian posted a brand new photo of herself lounging by the pool and working on her tan on May 27.

Kourtney uploaded the stunning photo of herself soaking up the sun on the social media site as she lounged around on a sun lounger while wearing a black baseball cap and red tinted sunglasses.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star could also be seen sipping on a drink as she enjoyed some down time in her black crop top bikini with high-waisted matching bottoms that perfectly showed off her impressive body, including her tight abs and toned legs.

The reality star – whose children, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign, are currently vacationing with their dad Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie in St Barths – then joked in the caption that her close friend Larsa Pippen who was sitting beside her had been cropped out of the bikini photo.

“Hrush cropped Larsa out,” Kardashian joked in the caption of the image she uploaded to show her more than 63.5 million followers late on Sunday evening, blaming makeup artist Hrush Achemyan for leaving Larsa out of the picture.

Hrush cropped Larsa out A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 27, 2018 at 8:03pm PDT

Larsa, who regularly appears alongside Kourtney and her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian on their E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, could be partly seen in the snap sporting a red bikini as she soaked up the son alongside the mom of three.

The stunning bikini snap has already received more than 778,000 likes in just over seven hours with thousands of comments pouring in from Kourtney’s fans who praised her for proudly showing off her bikini body.

Kardashian’s latest bikini snap came amid E! News confirming that her former boyfriend Scott Disick had jetting off with their three children and girlfriend Sofia as he celebrated turning 35-years-old on May 26.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The couple have been sharing various vacation photos on social media over the past few days as they celebrated Scott’s birthday.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Scott even shared a snap of Sofia rubbing his feet while wearing her own black bikini as the couple enjoyed some time together on a luxury yacht on May 27.

Kourtney’s latest bikini photo comes shortly after the mom of three proudly flaunted all her recent hard work in the gym while out and about with Larsa.

Daily Mail published photos of the reality star showing off her toned abs in a black leather crop top and high-waisted black pants as she and Pippen grabbed some dinner together while out in West Hollywood on May 26, which was Disick’s birthday.

Kourtney previously showed off her bikini body earlier this month while enjoying a vacation with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

As Inquisitr reported at the time, Kardashian wore a stunning cut-out swimsuit while she and the model took in the sights and spent some quality time together in Arizona during a romantic trip.