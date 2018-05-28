‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Tues. May 29: Liam & Hope Make Life-Altering Decision, Justin Refuses Bill

Liam and Hope's decision may affect their future forever.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 29 reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) is in for a rude awakening while Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) make a monumental decision. The wedding day is still upon us and after Wyatt (Darin Brooks) stopped the nuptials, he told his brother that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and their father had never had an affair. He told Liam that he had been duped and that Steffy had only had the one-night stand with Bill. Then Liam told his bride-to-be that his ex-wife did not continue the affair with his father. The news came as a shock to Hope, who was hoping to finally marry her love.

B&B fans will remember that Liam told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that he was certain that Steffy and Bill were still seeing each other because Wyatt had seen it with his own eyes. He then went on to say that if he wasn’t sure of his facts, he wouldn’t be marrying Hope, whom he can trust. The question now is if the two will carry on with the ceremony knowing the truth and knowing that there is an innocent baby on the way. BB viewers will also remember that before Hope found out that Steffy cheated, she was rooting for the couple to get back together. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Liam and Hope will deliberate about Bill’s actions and then come to a decision.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Wyatt gives back as good as he gets when Bill takes back everything he’s previously offered. Steffy and Hope square off. An angry and intense Liam confronts Bill. Ridge pleads with Liam to reunite with Steffy. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jzHCPUQ6R9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 26, 2018

After the quick proposal and hasty wedding preparations, it seems as if the two will decide whether or not to postpone their big day. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for later this week, the pair will probably not tie the knot at this time as on Friday this week Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will urge her daughter to get married as soon as possible to the man of her dreams. This implies that they do not make their vows this week.

Justin reminds an annoyed Bill that Wyatt has the power to thwart his plans…with the truth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RKIXj0eiFS #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ITaf46zwG0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 25, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 29 also state that Justin (Aaron D. Spears) will grow a spine and refuse to do Bill’s bidding. It seems as if Bill concocts another scheme and once again expects his right-hand man to execute his orders. However, Bill will be shocked when Justin refuses to comply. B&B viewers know that Justin was disgusted by how Bill was manipulating his own son to get his other son’s wife. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, then check back here for spoilers, updates, and the latest news.