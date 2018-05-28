Bikini-Clad Sofia Richie Gives Scott Disick A Foot Rub With A View

Sofia donned a black bikini to rub her boyfriend's feet.

Scott Disick is revealing how girlfriend Sofia Richie pampered him over his birthday weekend. Per a new report from The Mirror, Scott shared a snap to Instagram Stories on May 27 that showed Sofia – who was sporting a black bikini – treating her man to a foot rub as he lay on a sun lounger while gazing out at the ocean from what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

The couple are currently vacationing together in St Barths to celebrate Disick turning 35-years-old on May 26, which is where Sofia took the opportunity to give the reality star’s feet a massage.

According to the outlet, Scott shared the couples snap with his 19-year-old bikini-clad girlfriend via his Instagram Stories alongside the caption “Could be worse.”

The image showed Disick – who previously dated Kourtney Kardashian – relaxing on the yacht while Lionel Richie’s daughter pampered him while rocking her black bikini. A cute dachshund sausage dog belonging to Richie could also be seen getting in on the action with the couple.

Though Disick didn’t show them in the foot rub photo he shared online, The Mirror claimed that the reality star and Sofia are currently spending some quality time vacationing together in the luxury tropical spot with Scott’s three children with Kourtney, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign.

May 27: @ScottDisick via instagram stories – Could be worse pic.twitter.com/4hlDb4Wa8W — Sofia Richie News (@sofiarsupport) May 28, 2018

Scott’s photo of Sofia doting on her boyfriend of a around a year comes shortly after the teenager gushed over the reality star on her own Instagram account as she wished him a very happy birthday on May 26.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Richie certainly wasn’t hiding her love for the father of three on the social media site over the weekend as she told him she loved him in an adorable birthday post.

To celebrate her man’s big day, Sofia shared a snap of herself and Scott cuddling up in the ocean while seemingly on their St Barths vacation.

In the picture posted to her Instagram account, Richie could be seen with her arms around Disick as they frolicked together in the ocean.

She captioned the upload, “Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you.”

Back in November, Sofia spoke out about her romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in an interview with E! News where she revealed how her famous father Lionel Richie really feels about her dating Scott – who’s 15 years older than her.

“He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” Sofia said of her famous dad, who then jokingly put a gun to his head while they both chatted with the media outlet about her boyfriend.

The American Idol judge then joked that Sofia was trying to hide some aspects of her relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star from him, but wasn’t doing the best job by posting so much of her and Disick’s romance on Instagram.

“The fact is, I don’t know, how can you sneak when everything is on Instagram?” Lionel said during the November 2017 interview, to which Sofia quipped of her relationship, “Well, I’m not hiding anything from you.”