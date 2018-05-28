Galaxy Note 9: Samsung’s 2019 Flagship Phablet Could Be The First Mass-Market 1TB Smartphone

The Galaxy Note 9 might underwhelm with its design, but its storage would likely stun the competition.

Recent reports have emerged speculating that Samsung might be adding a killer feature to its flagship phablet for 2019. While rumors about the Galaxy Note 9 have not really been that encouraging, a new set of leaks from a prominent member of the smartphone community has dropped a very encouraging hint.

A hint which states that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 would be a monster when it comes to storage. How much of a monster, you say? Think 1TB. That’s right. If recent leaks prove true, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might very well become the first mass market smartphone that hits the 1TB mark. That’s a terabyte of storage in a productivity-oriented device.

The leak comes from prominent and uncannily accurate leaker Ice Universe, who has a pretty good track record about Samsung’s devices. According to the group, the Galaxy Note 9 would feature an insane 512GB of storage. But that’s not all. According to the mobile watchdog group, the Note 9 would als retain its trademark microSD card slot, which is also compatible with a 512GB memory card. This means that fully topped up, the Galaxy Note 9 would be a smartphone that could have a total 1TB of internal storage, from its 512GB native ROM and from a 512GB microSD card.

As noted in a Forbes report, this is not all as well, considering that Samsung is also expected to feature up to 8GB of RAM on the flagship phablet. This means that for all intents and purposes, the Galaxy Note 9 could be the most powerful device that the South Korean tech giant has released so far.

new benchmark and its OVER 9000 pic.twitter.com/hJA4bvpA4g — Ibrahim Jaber (@ibrahim_jaber20) May 26, 2018

Of course, Ice Universe is but a leaker of upcoming mobile phone specifications, and thus, the group could be wrong. It is worth noting, however, that the group has managed to accurately leak the final design of the Galaxy Note 8 in the past. Apart from this, the group was also responsible for leaking the first real-world photos of the Galaxy S8. Ice Universe was also the one responsible for leaking every single spec of the Galaxy S9.

Based on the group’s announcement, however, it appears that Samsung is still on the fence about releasing such specs for the Galaxy Note 9. Nevertheless, the idea of a 1TB smartphone is already an exciting prospect — one that could very well encourage many power users to purchase the upcoming device. The Note 9’s target demographic, after all, values raw power and computing capability. With storage that, just a few years ago, was saved for external hard drives, the Galaxy Note 9 could hit the sweet spot for the mobile world’s most demanding users.