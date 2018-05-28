NFL Trade Rumors: New York Jets Could Look To Deal Teddy Bridgewater After Stellar Performance In OTAs

The Jets suddenly have a very enviable situation at quarterback.

The NFL trade rumors are starting to build amid Teddy Bridgewater’s quick start in New York, with rising speculation that the Jets may be able to deal their offseason acquisition for a big return.

The first week of organized team activities for the Jets just came to an end, and Bridgewater seems to have made the biggest impression. As CBS Sports reported, the oft-injured quarterback looks as if he’s fully back to health and made a number of stellar plays.

The performance has shaken up the team’s depth chart. After the Jets invested three second-round picks to move up three spots in the NFL Draft so they could grab USC’s Sam Darnold, Bridgewater’s position with the team was not set in stone. The Jets already have veteran Josh McCown, who would likely serve as the placeholder until Darnold is ready to start (which could be very early in the season).

That leaves Teddy Bridgewater as the odd man out. As CBS Sports speculated, the strong performance from the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback could have the team considering trade options. The report identified the Jacksonville Jaguars as a potential trade partner.

Bleacher Report also noted that Bridgewater’s quick ascent in OTAs has him as trade bait. While that may earn the Jets a nice return and likely some more draft picks to continue building a team around Darnold, it’s not clear if the team is ready to make that move. Teammates have praised Bridgewater’s poise and leadership so far, including McCown.

“What Teddy brings to our locker room as a leader is great because he’s been the guy before,” he told the New York Daily News. “So, he understands what it takes. Any time you can add another leader like that to your team that adds value to your group. We certainly got that from Teddy.”

Teddy Bridgewater's promising start could alter Jets' QB dynamic https://t.co/W6wuOfpPwW — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 27, 2018

There is some thought that Bridgewater’s ascent could leave McCown as the odd man out. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News speculated that Bridgewater could ultimately be the Week 1 starter for the Jets. A strong starting performance from Bridgewater could also lessen the pressure to rush Darnold into action, which would likely be the ideal scenario for the Jets. And for a Jets team that has struggled for years to find a franchise quarterback, it appears to be quite the enviable situation.

While the trade rumors may continue to surround the New York Jets if Teddy Bridgewater continues his strong start, there is no indication that the team is in any rush to make a decision on his future.