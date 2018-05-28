‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Calls Arie Luyendyk, Jr. A ‘Knucklehead’

The 'Bachelor' host has spoken out on one of the series most controversial stars.

Longtime Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison has shared his feelings regarding Arie Luyendyk, Jr., who became one of the franchises most hated bachelors of all time last season. Fans of the series will remember Arie as the bachelor who proposed to Becca Kufrin in the show’s finale and later taped a breakup with her. Arie eventually proposed to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, on the After the Final Rose special, to many fans dismay.

Arie instantly became one of The Bachelor’s biggest villains, joining the likes of fellow hated-Bachelor, Juan Pablo. While Bachelor nation had no issue sharing their disdain for Arie online immediately, Chris Harrison waited some time before revealing how he really felt about the public dumping of Becca and how Arie handled the situation. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris called Arie a “knucklehead,” and admitted he didn’t perform “perfectly.”

“Even I say, he was a knucklehead. He made some really dumb decisions. He didn’t perform as perfectly as he probably would’ve liked. If he could go back, he’d probably fix some things,” Chris explained.

“Knucklehead” is probably the nicest insult Arie has heard regarding his time on the show and likely has no hard feelings toward Chris’s recent comment.

After the minor dig, Chris went on to urge fans to leave Arie and his fiance, Lauren, alone, as they are doing well and appear to be very much in love. The couple recently announced their wedding date and venue, which will not be televised.

When it came to Becca’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette, Chris promised that Becca was completely over Arie, but learned lessons from her time on The Bachelor, which she carried into her time as the new leading lady. Becca does, in fact, appear to be completely over Arie, as it was announced that the Minnesota native became engaged during her show’s finale.

Later in his interview with THR, Chris was asked about proposals on the show, and if contestants were contractually obligated to become engaged.

“There is no contract and there isn’t pressure from the cast or crew,” Chris explained regarding engagements.

Chris believed Arie was too much in his own head during filming and was not prompted to propose to either Lauren or Becca.

“The pressure that Arie succumbed to was his own pressure. It’s his own internal issues. I like the fact that the show promises nothing. We ask nothing and we promise nothing. It’s all up to you. It’s free will.”

Becca’s season of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. Series spinoff Bachelor in Paradise will air later this summer.