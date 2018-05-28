Kelly Clarkson Reveals The ‘Secret’ To Her New Trim Figure, ‘I Literally Hired Harry Potter’

Singer Kelly Clarkson revealed some secrets that helped her achieve her new trim physique.

Kelly Clarkson, the winner of Season 1 of American Idol, revealed her “secrets” to her new slim physique. Clarkson’s new body is attributed to garments that give the singer the illusion of appearing slimmer. The 36-year-old gave props to her style team for helping her appear noticeably slimmer through a fashion overhaul. Thanks to her glam squad, Clarkson now turns to waist-cinching dresses, form-fitting jumpsuits, and embellished ball gowns, according to People.

“I literally hired Harry Potter and SPANX; it’s all like a sausage.”

Clarkson may joke around about weight loss, but just a few months ago, The Voice host had a pretty serious demeanor when discussing her home being robbed.

Kelly Clarkson spoke with Extra’s Renee Bargh, who complimented Clarkson on how happy she looked. Bargh asked the singer how things were going in her life. However, Clarkson revealed some scary news.

“We got robbed last night… Yeah, it was crazy, we got here and our whole house was like bashed in, it was crazy.”

Renee asked if anything of value was taken from the home that Clarkson shares with her family. Kelly said that she and her husband didn’t care about materialistic things — it just frightened them that the intruder was in their children’s rooms. Clarkson said that she found this to be odd, but she was happy that everyone in her family is safe after the ordeal.

Other than Clarkson’s home robbery, Kelly said everything else in her family’s life is great. Clarkson said that she considers herself and her family to be blessed and they are grateful for the blessings, especially considering that she and her family weren’t inside the home during the robbery.

Clarkson shares two children, a 3-year-old daughter named River Rose and a 19-month-old son named Remington Alexander, with her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Thieves crept into Alanis Morissette’s Brentwood home back in February and made off with $2 million worth of items, including the singer’s treasured vintage jewelry.

LAPD officials said they give priority to break-ins that they believe are part of a crime series or committed by professional burglary crews, according to the Los Angeles Times.

They also prioritize cases where unique items, such as artwork or jewelry, are stolen or where security cameras capture suspects and offer a good chance at making an arrest.

More recently, the mom-of-two wore a black Christian Siriano gown with a thigh-high slit to the Billboard Music Awards. While hosting at the music awards ceremony, Clarkson recently made a tearful plea for gun control following the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.