Kim Jong Un’s Treaty With The U.S. Would Legitimize North Korea As A Nuclear State, Says Victor Cha

Just days after pulling out of the scheduled meeting with Kim Jong Un, Trump, on Sunday, praised North Korea’s “brilliant potential.”

Taking to Twitter, Trump announced that the team from the U.S. has arrived in North Korea to make plans for the upcoming summit.

“I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial nation one day. Kim Jong-Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!” tweeted Trump.

While the president is positive that North Korea will agree for denuclearization, many in Washington say that the Pyongyang cannot be trusted to give up nuclear weapons.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, Victor Cha, who served as the National Security Council’s director of Asian affairs during President George W. Bush’s second term, said that it is highly unlikely that North Korea will dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

Cha, who is now working for the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, said that North Korea is seeking a peace treaty with the United States because it would legitimize North Korea as a state with nuclear weapons.

Like Cha, many current and former government officials do not believe that North Korea will agree to give up their weapons.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who appeared on ABC’s This Week, said that it is highly unlikely for Kim Jong Un to agree to denuclearization. Rubio said that the North Korean leader has an “emotional attachment” to nuclear weapons, and he may not agree to the terms set forth by the Trump administration. Senator Rubio said that the U.S. needs to consider other options if a deal can’t be reached with Kim Jong Un.

“Ultimately, I remain convinced that he does not want to denuclearize – in fact, he will not denuclearize,” said Rubio.

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden also remarked that he does not believe North Korea’s claims that it is willing to denuclearize.

South Korean President, Moon Jae-In, who acted as the mediator between Trump and Kim Jong Un, said at a press conference on Sunday that the North Korean leader is willing to “end a history of war and confrontation” on the peninsula.

The meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. However, Trump called it off because diplomats on the North Korean side verbally attacked Vice President Mike Pence for his comparison of Pyongyang to Libya.

Now that Kim Jong Un has reconsidered the proposal, a new date will be set for his meeting with President Trump.