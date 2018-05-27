Trump Attacks Obama, Democrats For Not Looking Into Russia

The president alleges that the past administration has taken no action against Russians.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, President Donald Trump attacked former President Obama and Democrats who worked in the administration.

He said that Obama and the 13 “angry Democrats” who worked with him were aware of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, but they chose to do nothing about it. He said that they failed to investigate because they were confident that Hillary Clinton would win. He said that Obama chose not to “upset the apple cart.”

Although Trump alleges that the Obama administration has taken no action against Russia, under the leadership of Obama, several Russian diplomats were expelled. Obama also imposed new sanctions on Russia.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has said that the administration sought a bipartisan statement condemning Russian interference, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to cooperate, The Hill reported.

In 2016, after the election, Obama said that he did what he thought was right as the administration officials didn’t want to look like they were helping Hillary Clinton.

“There have been folks out there who suggest somehow if we went out there and made big announcements and thumped our chests about a bunch of stuff, that somehow it would potentially spook the Russians. I think it doesn’t read the thought process in Russia very well,” Obama had said at the time.

Trump has repeatedly called Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt.” He was furious with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for not sharing the details of the investigation. According to the president, the whole Russia probe is “rigged.”

According to a report by Politico, Mueller has so far secured at least five guilty pleas, including deals from former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, and former campaign aide Rick Gates.

Mueller’s Investigation Must Stop, Says Giuliani

On Sunday, Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, made an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union. He told anchor Dana Bash that there was no justification for the Mueller investigation to continue. He, however, added that Trump is keen on an interview with Mueller, which is likely to focus on two key areas: collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice.

“If he wasn’t thinking about [doing an interview] and it wasn’t an active possibility, we would be finished with that by now and we would have moved on to getting the investigation over with another way,” said Giuliani.